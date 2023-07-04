People standing in front of colorful Firework

iStock People standing in front of colorful Firework

 (Photo by Nikada, iStock)

Where to find firework displays: 

  • Banning Lewis Ranch (open to the public)
  • The Club at Flying Horse (Members Only & Resort Guests)
  • Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (ticket required)
  • The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only)
  • Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
  • Patty Jewett Golf Course
  • Rocky Mountain Vibes (ticket required)
  • Valley Hi Golf Course
Attendees can watch 10 firework displays over the course of the evening. Courtesy Colorado Springs Sports Corp.

Are fireworks legal in Colorado Springs?

All fireworks are illegal in city limits. Any type of firework with a fuse and requiring a flame for ignition is prohibited. Poppers and snappers are allowed. Those who possess, use and/or sell fireworks are subject to a fine up to $2,500 and/or up-to 189 days in jail, according to the city of Colorado Springs.

Can I call 911 to report illegal fireworks in my neighborhood? 

911 should only be used in the event of an injury or fire. To report the use of illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, call 444-7000.

