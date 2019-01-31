Singer Michael Bublé has announced 10 new July shows, including one at Denver's Pepsi Center.
The Grammy Award-winning Canadian crooner known for his classic jazz songs will stop in Denver on July 13. Other cities added to his 2019 North American tour include Los Angeles, Tulsa, Okla., and New Orleans, according to his website.
Bublé's U.S. tour kicks off in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 13. It's his first round of performances since his oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016. The now 5-year-old boy's cancer is in remission, he told People magazine Thursday. Bublé and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, have two other children, son Elias, 2 and daughter, Vida, born in July.
“What the experience did was give me a real perspective. It completely changed my outlook on what mattered and what was important to me," Bublé said on his website.
Bublé, 43, told the "Today" show in November that his new album, "Love," which dropped in September, came about when he was ready to start making music again. His previous album, "Nobody But Me," was released in 2016.
On Thursday the singer also announced that he will perform his seventh NBC musical special, simply called "bublé!," on March 20. The primetime special will visit songs from throughout his career, including several from "Love," his eighth studio album Accompanied by a 36-piece orchestra, he'll perform classics including "Fly Me to the Moon" and "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You" as well as original songs from throughout his career including "Haven't Met You Yet," "Home" and "It's a Beautiful Day."
Bublé has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide and has won four Grammys.
Tickets go on sale to Bublé's fan club starting Tuesday and to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at PepsiCenter.com, AltitudeTickets.com or by calling 866-461-6556.
Every ticket purchased includes a CD or digital copy of Bublé's latest album, "Love."