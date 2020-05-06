Treat mom like a queen on her special day with a Queenet from The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. A new pastry from the bakery, it’s The French Kitchen’s version of a kouign amann, but easier to pronounce. It’s the smaller version or a cake that originated in Brittany, France, with a mix of crispiness outside, softness toward the heart, sugary and buttery all over. It is delicious on its own, but the pastry chefs have gilded the lily with added fillings in the center.
Flavors include apple brown sugar, cinnamon cream, caramel, apple sauce, Nutella and red fruit jam.
Cost is $4.49 or $5.49 depending on flavor.
For Mother’s Day, splurge with a Queenet Tower, a riff on a Croquembouche. It’s a kit for decorating with family and includes the assembled tower of nine Queenets in assorted flavors and edible flowers and fruits to adorn the tower to create an elegant treat. Pre-order by 7 p.m. Thursday for delivery or pickup 8 to 10 a.m. on Mother’s Day. Cost is $69. Online orders only: tfkcc.com.
Here are some takeout options around town:
• Urban Egg offers a sampling of 10 of the favorite menu items to feed a family of four for $79. Included dishes: Classic eggs Benedict, Tuscan eggs Benedict, Tatum’s avocado toast, wild Pacific salmon avocado toast, field greens salad with melon and crispy prosciutto, and stuffed French toast. Visit urbaneggeatery.com.
• Marigold Café and Bakery, 4605 Centennial Blvd., offers a three-course meal: Whole Lorraine or vegetarian quiche, fresh croissants and Caesar salad, which feeds six for $50. Also there are boneless prime rib roast meals with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables and garden salad: 2.5 pounds, serves two to four, and bottle of house wine ($79), and 5 pound, serves four to eight, and two bottles of house wine ($159.99). Pre-order for pickup through Saturday. Details: 599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com.
• Bonefish Grill, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., select from Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle ($49.90), which feeds up to five people and includes a choice of house or Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto and a dessert duo of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Other seafood food bundles available online. Order Friday though Sunday.
Details: 598-0826, bonefishgrill.com.