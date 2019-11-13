‘A Christmas Carol’

When: 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Price: $15 to $18.50; 331-2434, 255-3232, actcolorado.net

Academy of Community Theatre (ACT II) will bring its own flavor to Charles Dickens’ classic tale of miserly Scrooge and the ghosts who descend upon him one fateful Christmas Eve.

The nonprofit organization offers acting and theater classes for students throughout the year, and mounts two family-friendly main stage productions every year, with a cast ranging from young kids to seniors.

Jeff Allen

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive

Price: $29-$39; 888-718-4253, bootbarnhall.com

The clean Christian comedian’s new tour, “The America I Grew Up In,” once again taps the institution of marriage and family for laughs. Allen has appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central, VH1 and more, and had his own comedy special, “Happy Wife, Happy Life.”

Earlier this year, after Dry Bar Comedy began posting some of his material online, three videos went viral: “The America I Grew Up In,” “Teenagers are God’s Revenge” and “Wife’s Code.”

‘The Wolves’

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday through Nov. 22, 2 p.m. Nov. 23-24

Where: Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus auditorium, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.

Price: Free, collecting nonperishable food and toiletries for the PPCC Food Pantry; 502-2000, ppcc.edu/calendar

The Pikes Peak Community College Theatre Department takes on Sarah DeLappe’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama, which examines life through the eyes of nine American adolescent girls on a competitive indoor soccer team. They tackle big questions and smaller issues with their young minds and hearts.

“The scary, exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence emanates from every scene of this uncannily assured first play by Sarah DeLappe, and at times your instinct is to shade your eyes,” wrote New York Times critic Ben Brantley in 2016.

Also playing

