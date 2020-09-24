Third time’s a charm for Chris Alvarez.
The longtime Colorado Springs artist realized a dream this year. After two previous attempts, four of his impressionistic paintings were finally accepted into the prestigious Colorado Governor’s Art Show and Sale. The 29th annual exhibit, originally scheduled to open in the spring, was postponed due to the pandemic. It will open at noon Saturday at Loveland Museum in Loveland.
“It’s really exciting to be in the show,” says Alvarez, who owns Alvarez Gallery & Art School. “The events and the opening all got canceled this year. It’s kind of bittersweet to miss out on those things, but I’m still pretty proud to be in it.”
A professional painter since 1998, Alvarez mostly paints street scenes, old trucks, landscapes, portraits and animals. He’s always on the lookout for interesting designs and shapes.
“If I can find that, I can make most any subject interesting,” he says, which includes subject material one might not normally consider picturesque, such as urinals, dumpsters and outhouses.
Of the 58 artists juried into the all-Colorado show, four are from the Pikes Peak region, including Alvarez. Colorado Springs watercolor artist Joan Judge and painters Michael Baum and Karen Storm from Manitou Springs will all return to the show.
The show is open to visitors and will run through Nov. 1. Attendees are required to wear face coverings and will be limited to 50 at a time in the exhibit. Reservations can be made online at governorsartshow.org. High-risk patrons can visit from noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays and 2-3 p.m. Fridays. Seniors and those with serious medical conditions can see the show in a virtual tour online. The artwork will be for sale online.
“The Governor’s Art Show will be Colorado’s only major fine art show in 2020 and will be an experience of beauty and delight,” says Ruth Scott, Governor’s Art Show director. “Our show and sale is the best place to see and purchase work from some of Colorado’s best.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270