An opera star and an opera star in the making face each other in a basement on a summer afternoon.

It’s not an opera standoff. It’s a voice lesson between internationally renowned soprano Martile Rowland and soprano Kacie Kenton, one of Rowland’s dozens of students.

“I tell my students my last words will be from this chair,” said Rowland, founder and artistic director of Opera Theatre of the Rockies and the Vocal Arts Festival at Colorado College. “If I haven’t said anything in the last 15 minutes, call 911. That’s how I hope I go — working with talented singers like Kacie. It’s the joy of my life.”

Rowland perches at her piano, surrounded by stacks of music, cupboards of albums, pretty pastel parasols and framed photos and memorabilia from her long career performing for audiences on the most famous stages around the world: the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, New York City Opera, Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes, Rio de Janeiro’s National Theatre, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Frankfurt Opera — the list stretches on.

Kenton has driven here from Denver, a trip she makes weekly for a 75-minute voice lesson, where Rowland helps the singer learn to use her big voice.

“We do lots of weird things in here to evoke things from your throat,” Rowland said.

After a few starring roles in this summer’s Vocal Arts Festival, Kenton has a gig in two weeks with the Opera Fort Collins Guild, and is at work on a repertoire of arias and musical theater selections.

“You want to take your time to make it as emotionally expressive as you want it,” Rowland advises her, along with, “Stretch it out there. You’re a soprano. You want to make the most of your beautiful high notes.”

Unfamiliar with one of Kenton’s pieces, the teacher notes it’s also a blessing: “She’s singing when I’m playing one third of the correct notes, but you have to learn to sing with a horrible pianist.”

Kenton found Rowland in 2018, after getting her bachelors and masters in vocal performance, but feeling aimless.

“I had no idea what I was doing until I took lessons from her,” she said. “She got me back into fighting shape.”

The making of the voice

More than 40 years ago, Rowland and her husband made the long drive from New York City to their new home in the Springs. She cried most of the way here.

The Louisiana native and classical singer had run off to the bright lights, big city after college, excited to make a name for herself. But what she found was a chorus of crickets. So when her husband got a job offer in the Springs, she figured why not? New York was playing nothing but the blues.

“I had no idea what was in Colorado Springs,” said Rowland, 79. “I thought I was going to the Wild, Wild West, where nothing would happen. I knew there would be no opera or music. Lo and behold, was I ever wrong.”

That car ride was the start of an even bigger, more beautiful trip to doing what she loved and was built for, and she couldn’t have known she needed to come to the Springs to find her way.

This was where she embarked on a 15-year, full-time opera career that earned her comparisons to illustrious sopranos Monserrat Caballe, Joan Sutherland and Maria Callas; created OTR in 1998, where she produced or directed more than 40 productions, and the Vocal Arts Festival in 2003, an annual summer training and performance program at Colorado College; and helped prepare hundreds of singers for careers in the arts.

“Don’t think you have it all figured out when you’re young,” she said. “You don’t know anything. Life will find you and take you where you’re supposed to go.”

Stephanie Brink first began studying with Rowland in 2007.

“Her main passion is the education of the art form, the singing skill set,” said Brink, an opera singer who’s on the performance faculty at CC. “She has brought to our community this incredible program that has taught generations of professional artists who have gone on to sing at the Met and on Broadway.”

Brink credits her with providing a solid technical and emotional foundation.

“She’s also such an incredibly loving human,” she said. “What’s difficult about teaching anyone to sing is you have to be their therapist in a way, and create an emotionally vulnerable environment for students. She excels at that.”

Rowland retired from singing more than a decade ago, with a farewell role in OTR’s 2012 production of Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.” It was just time, she says, and she also wanted to care for her husband, James Rowland, who was sick. He died in 2016. And now she’s retiring again, or transitioning into retirement, as she puts it, from her role as OTR’s artistic director during the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary season.

“When she first came to town she was one of the best sopranos in the world,” said Chamber Orchestra of the Springs’ Music Director Thomas Wilson. He’s also associate conductor of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic. “She did some early performances with the philharmonic and Chris Wilkins conducting that were unbelievable. I hadn’t heard vocal performances in this town on that level ever. She immediately became an icon in the city.”

An anniversary concert is planned for Aug. 27 at First United Methodist Church, and a fete to honor Martile is Aug. 29 at Penrose House Garden Pavilion at El Pomar Foundation. Find tickets online at operatheatreoftherockies.org.

“There’s ambivalence,” she said. “But you should stop while you’re ahead. I did that when I was singing — stop while you’re still doing it pretty well. Someone else can come in and take over most of my duties. And it can continue blossoming and growing for years to come.”

There are no plans right now to find her replacement. Eapen Leubner was brought on as OTR’s executive director in the past year to lead a staff of 10 part-time employees, and Steven LaCosse, who’s been with the Vocal Arts Festival since its inception, will take over directorship of the annual summer festival. Martile plans to stay on in an advisery role with both organizations to see how it works out over the next year.

The overarching intention is, of course, to keep providing the community with a professional opera company.

“Opera can be a hard road to hoe here in Colorado Springs,” Wilson said. “She’s done a wonderful job of preserving the legacy of opera, but also looking ahead. OTR is a tremendous gift to the city that will last, and will be a leader in opera for decades and hopefully forever.”

Settling the Wild West

When the Rowlands landed in town in 1980, Martile’s only outlet for singing was the choir at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Soon, though, with James’ effusive encouragement to perform wherever and for whomever she could, she began doing solos and a recital at church.

She joined the Colorado Springs Chorale, led by then artistic director and conductor Donald Jenkins, who also happened to be co-founder of the now defunct Colorado Opera Festival. He went on to cast her in at least five operas, including a 1988 production of “La Traviata” that kicked off a string of opera dominos.

In the audience of “La Traviata” were founders of Opera Colorado, who were so taken with her talent they invited her to audition and hired her. More doors opened thanks to that performance, when a director heard her and scored her auditions at the New York City Opera and the Met.

“It was a life-changing performance,” Martile said. “Everywhere I went people would say how did it happen you were living in Colorado Springs and ended up singing in Europe? That’s how it happened. Sometimes it’s just life and good luck and good opportunities.”

It was James again who propped her up when she felt too old to audition for NYC companies. He told her to go anyway, that they’d either say yes or no, but he was pretty sure once they heard her, it would be all yeses. He was right.

In 1994 another heavy door swung open, when Martile unexpectedly made her Carnegie Hall debut. With six hours notice, she stepped into a soprano role in a concert version of Donizetti’s “Caterina Cornaro” by Opera Orchestra of New York.

“Aprile Millo, whose name gave the cast its star power, bruised her ribs in an automobile accident and sensibly decided against singing. Her understudy, Martile Rowland, took over the title role and sang it with a winning sensitivity and stylistic flair,” wrote The New York Times critic.

Her career, begun at 40, made her an unintentional paean to late bloomers everywhere.

“People say if you’re 30 and it’s not happened, get out of the business,” she said. “I’m a testament to how big a lie that is. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Ageism was and still is, to some extent, a real hurdle in the opera business. But back then nobody could pull up her personal information on the internet, and she navigated conversations from her age. With that first-hand experience, she intentionally operated OTR differently from other opera organizations, such as the Met, where sopranos must be 30 and younger to audition.

“I’m trying to fight that,” Martile said. “We cast because people can sing and perform beautifully, not because they’re a certain age or color or because of anything, but because they’re talented. I don’t pay attention to any other nonsense.”

Growing opera in the West

The end of the Colorado Opera Festival in the late ’90s inspired Martile to start OTR, which operates today with a $250K budget. Without her efforts, opera in the Springs might have gone the way of a Blockbuster video rental store.

“She rescued us from the abyss,” Wilson said. “I can’t think of anyone else with the name and respect Martile had to found a new group to put opera back on the map.”

An arts company such as OTR is vital to a community, and can help attract new businesses and residents, she says. And being as its the only one of its kind in the Pikes Peak region, she hopes it will continue, even in the wake of her departure.

“I hope we’ve helped the economy by bringing in people to sing,” Martile said. “We’ve been ambassadors for Colorado Springs. When our singers go to the Met their bios are in the opera program and always include OTR in them. Our conductors go around the world and include OTR in their bios. People learn about Colorado Springs in a positive way.”

