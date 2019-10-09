Ryan McWilliams, chief technical officer at International Engineering in Pueblo, is the owner and driving force behind repurposing the historic former Nuckolls Packing Co. at 303 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Pueblo.
His vision is to create a mixed-use development called Watertower Place, similar to many of the mixed-use places cropping up in the Denver area. The sturdily built 250,000-square-foot meat packing plant will be transformed into residential space, restaurants, bars, a butcher shop, a cheese maker place, hotel and a large market hall.
“The space had been overrun with homeless,” he said. “It was an eyesore. We have been working on the building for the past three years. Most of the spaces are sold, and we have wait lists for living spaces and other businesses wanting to join us.”
Visit facebook.com/PuebloWatertowerPlace to keep up with the progress.