One month after Lindsey Vonn announced her engagement, the retired Olympic skier has listed her Vail, Colorado, house for $6 million in order to relocate with her future husband. "She has actually purchased a home in New Jersey with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, who plays for the New Jersey Devils," Vonn's rep told People. "Since she is now retired from professional skiing, she is spending more time there to be close to him while he is in season."
Whoever buys the athlete's place will get a stunning five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom mountain estate. Both the interior and exterior of the 7,000-square-foot abode feature plenty of country lodge details, such as exposed wood beams, soaring ceilings, a large double-sided stone fireplace in the great room, several balconies, and plenty of windows to take in the panoramic views.
There's also a fitness room with a full bath, an elevator, a sound system wired to play in every room, a large kitchen with a center island that opens to the dining room with space for 12, a downstairs family room featuring a wet bar and fireplace, and a large deck for entertaining. Vonn also reportedly had installed a custom doggy door that works with a magnetic collar, so her three dogs could come and go as they pleased. Fittingly, there's also a separate garage on the property to house mountain toys like snowmobiles, and a heated driveway to minimize shoveling.