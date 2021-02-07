Dianne Derby, a mainstay at the anchor desk at Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV for nine years, announced in October 2020 that she had resigned her position.
Sunday night, on her Facebook page, Derby announced the next phase of her career and it has nothing to do with TV broadcasting.
"Big life changes," states Derby. "I will soon be a Realtor with Penkhus Properties - Chad Penkhus at RE/MAX Real Estate Group. I can’t wait to help the people in southern Colorado I have loved for so many years buy or sell their homes. Stay tuned."
Derby has been fairly quiet on social media since posting about her TV retirement. Sunday's career announcement is the first Facebook post Derby has made since Jan. 1, 2021. Her Twitter account's most recent post is from July 1, 2019.
During her time at KKTV, Derby had been one of the Pikes Peak region's most accomplished and well-liked TV personalities. The Emmy Award-winning journalist won several Colorado Broadcasters Association awards and was The Gazette Best of the Springs voter's choice for Best TV Anchor twice.
For several years, Derby also hosted the annual Festival of Lights Parade that aired on KKTV. Her evening co-anchor Don Ward, who died unexpectedly in August 2020, hosted the event with her. The two were good friends.
“I am shocked and cannot believe he is not going to be by my side anymore," said Derby on a news broadcast shortly after Ward's passing. "He is the person I spent more time with than anyone and I have affectionately called him My Donner and Work Husband for years. He is by far one of the most talented journalists I have ever known and he has taught our newsroom so much.”
Derby posted on social media on Sept. 3, 2020, that she was taking time off work. She returned to the KKTV news desk on Sept 24, 2020.
In October, KKTV named Adam Atchison its new evening anchor. A couple of days later Derby publicly announced her resignation from the station.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.