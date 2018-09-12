150159_0501
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its upcoming season, and the new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the season kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) LINDSAY ARNOLD, DEMARCUS WARE

 Craig Sjodin
Today ABC announced the celebrity roster for the next season of "Dancing with the Stars" and it includes a former Denver Bronco. Current Broncos consultant and Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware will be tripping the light fantastic when a new season of the series debuts on Monday, September 24.

The former Broncos lineman isn't the first player from Denver to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. Broncos linebacker. sack master and chicken aficionado Von Miller partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson during the 2016 season. Miller was eliminated in week seven. 

Will Ware be able to crush his competition? To place better than Miller, Ware will have to take on one of the Duke Boys, a gold medal gymnast, a comic and a reality star best known for owning a grocery store. Check out the complete roster of celebrities along with their partner below. 

Alexis Ren (Instagram model) with Alan Bersten 

Bobby Jones (Country radio host) with Sharna Burgess

Danelle Umstead (Paralymic skier) with Artem Chigvintsev

DeMarcus Ware (Denver Broncos) with Lindsay Arnold

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from "Harry Potter") with Keo Motsepe

Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile ("Bachelor in Paradise") with Jenna Johnson

John Schneider ("Dukes of Hazzard") with Emma Slater

Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") with Cheryl Burke

Mary Lou Retton (Gold medal gymnast) with Sasha Farber

Milo Manheim (Disney Chanel star) with Witney Carson

Nancy McKeon ("The Facts of Life") with Val Chmerkovskiy

Nikki Glaser (Comedian) with Gleb Savchenko

Tinashe (Singer/actress) with Brandon Armstrong

Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

