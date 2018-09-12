Today ABC announced the celebrity roster for the next season of "Dancing with the Stars" and it includes a former Denver Bronco. Current Broncos consultant and Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware will be tripping the light fantastic when a new season of the series debuts on Monday, September 24.
The former Broncos lineman isn't the first player from Denver to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. Broncos linebacker. sack master and chicken aficionado Von Miller partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson during the 2016 season. Miller was eliminated in week seven.
Will Ware be able to crush his competition? To place better than Miller, Ware will have to take on one of the Duke Boys, a gold medal gymnast, a comic and a reality star best known for owning a grocery store. Check out the complete roster of celebrities along with their partner below.
Yoooooo! I don’t know what I got myself into but I’ve been itching for another trophy....let’s get this Mirrorball @lindsayarnold 💃🏼🕺🏾@DancingABC #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0K55bur0Qp— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) September 12, 2018
Alexis Ren (Instagram model) with Alan Bersten
Bobby Jones (Country radio host) with Sharna Burgess
Danelle Umstead (Paralymic skier) with Artem Chigvintsev
DeMarcus Ware (Denver Broncos) with Lindsay Arnold
Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood from "Harry Potter") with Keo Motsepe
Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile ("Bachelor in Paradise") with Jenna Johnson
John Schneider ("Dukes of Hazzard") with Emma Slater
Juan Pablo Di Pace ("Fuller House") with Cheryl Burke
Mary Lou Retton (Gold medal gymnast) with Sasha Farber
Milo Manheim (Disney Chanel star) with Witney Carson
Nancy McKeon ("The Facts of Life") with Val Chmerkovskiy
Nikki Glaser (Comedian) with Gleb Savchenko
Tinashe (Singer/actress) with Brandon Armstrong
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.