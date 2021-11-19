As the pandemic raged around her, former Colorado Springs poet Stacy Dyson did what she does best — put thoughts to paper.
Only this time, the self-professed “technophobe” used her phone. While she sat on her San Diego patio, where she now lives, and absorbed the despairing news cycle, with stories about COVID-19, the murder of George Floyd, he death of Breonna Taylor and racial unrest and Black Lives Matter protests across the country, her fingers tapped out poems on her phone and posted them to Facebook, where they earned quite a bit of interest.
Those poems, written over a year of the pandemic, became her new book, “Lovely and Suffering.” She also has a second new book, “Follow Me on This,” which features poems written over the last decade. She’ll perform from both books Friday at Creations on the Edge in the Springs.
“The things happening and what I was seeing were the stuff of nightmares,” Dyson said about her pandemic poetry. “I was upset and hurt and betrayed by what this country was turning out to be. Disappointed, too. That summer, more than any other, ripped the Band-Aid off what had been, up until then, very quiet and insidious racism. It was hard for me to take. I knew ugly, horrible things were happening. I felt like I had a target painted on my back.”
What poured out were reflective, but also nerve-wracking, words, as she began asking questions she’d never dared ask before. Some were hopeful. Many addressed what her ancestors had gone through. And she noticed, with surprise and pleasure, that her work had a different poetic voice than anything she’d written before. And she’d been writing a long time, since the age of 5.
“This voice is, I won’t say completely unafraid to say what she needs to say, but more close,” Dyson said. “She’s more courageous, less diplomatic.”
Dyson, who has written seven collections of poetry, is a former poet laureate for the Springs nonprofit Imagination Celebration and 2009 nominee for Colorado’s poet laureate. She won the 2000 Colorado Women’s Playwriting Festival for her play “Fannie’s Girls: a 4-1-1 in 5-Part Attitude,” and co-founded “Page to Stage: Women’s Words,” writing and performance workshops for women.
At 19, she performed her first poem on stage during a university talent show. It earned her one standing ovation and the realization this could be her life’s calling, an unforeseen choice for the introvert.
“The person on stage — that’s a persona,” Dyson said. “The chick on stage says things that never in a million years would it occur to me to say, and in a way I would not normally express myself. She’s bolder and funnier than I am. The real me is the one who wants to be under a tree, drinking a Coke and reading an Agatha Christie book. But that one’s not going to get words out into the wind.”
