Tour time

After releasing her seventh album, "Lover" on Aug. 23, Taylor Swift announced she is going on tour in 2020. So far, she has just two stops scheduled in the U.S., titled Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East.

Lover Fest West is set for July 25 and July 26 in Los Angeles’ new NFL venue SoFi Stadium. She then will play Lover Fest East on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 17.