It’ll be dark soon, so Shannon Cornuke sits in the barn in front of a mirror. Here, she’s tucked away from the nearby corn maze full of creepy surprises around every corner.
She’s ready to transform herself into “Dolly,” a spooky hairstylist character she made up this season. She paints her face gray and adds black lines that look like stitched-up cuts. Her costume is complete with a dress made of scraggly burlap and a matching mask. She carries a pair of oversized scissors with red splotches.
For a lot of people, this place brings about nerves and fear and yelps. For Cornuke, this is her happy place. Not just because she waits for Halloween all year and not just because she loves the art of makeup and has a knack for frightening facial expressions.
If she’s not in character, Cornuke wears a big smile and puts strangers at ease, like younger kids who come to audition, with her bright personality. You wouldn’t be able to tell she’s been through scary times — the real kind — in her 22 years. And she says her “haunt family” has guided her through.
Growing up in Monument, she was sick for most of her teenage years. She first noticed the symptoms at 13. There were body aches. She’d randomly pass out. She would sometimes have trouble walking.
“We saw 40 doctors and nobody could figure out what was wrong with me,” Cornuke said.
The mystery had some doctors and friends thinking Cornuke was making it all up. Her illness went on for years. And it took away more than her physical strength.
She no longer felt up to sing or act in school plays or play any sports. She felt alone.
When she was 16, she enrolled at a Christian high school in Colorado Springs. “If you weren’t an outdoorsy rock climbing person, you didn’t fit in,” Cornuke said.
That same year, she tried something new: working at a haunted house.
Pretty much instantly, she felt at home.
“I felt like everybody wanted me there,” she said. “I was not just the sick person there.”
She found joy in scaring people . She found joy in being around people who were “outcasts in some way,” she said.
“We’ve all kind of been through something,” she said. “That makes you closer.”
Then, a few months later, a diagnosis finally came. She had Lyme disease. That meant starting chemotherapy and hospital stays and a long road ahead.
During that time, she says she didn’t hear from friends from school and her youth group. “They peaced out,” she said. She was still in a lot of pain. And her mental health took a hit. There were days she didn’t want to live anymore. She clung to her faith in God and her family. More support, she says, “came from a very odd place.” Her haunt family.
“They were the only group of people that stayed with me,” she said, recalling daily FaceTime calls when she was too sick to work at the haunted house. “They cared so deeply and they hadn’t even known me that long.”
One of those was Stacey Parker, known as a “haunt mom.” She made a point to send Cornuke birthday cards and encouraging text messages.
“Everyone at the haunt, we’re all a little different in some way,” Parker said. “So we have this bond. We take care of each other.”
Not everyone in Cornuke’s life understood. She says she got some weird looks from her Christian friends, who she says fed into a stigma regarding Halloween lovers.
“A lot of people assume if you work at a haunted house, then you worship the devil,” she said. “In reality, it’s the most positive and not dark place. We all just kind of like to wear black all the time.”
Her parents, including her dad, Bob Cornuke, a well-known figure in Christian ministry, may have been wary at first. But they came around.
“It gave me a lot of faith in humanity to have those people,” Shannon Cornuke said. “It kept me going.”
Recovery hasn’t been easy or simple. For example, she was able to celebrate her 21st birthday in Las Vegas with her boyfriend and a couple of friends like she always wanted, but had to walk around with an IV pole the whole night.
But you won’t hear her complain, especially when her favorite holiday is near. Cornuke is the kind of person who wears spider earrings and considers bats her favorite animal. “I’m not traditional in any sense of the word,” she says. Halloween, she says, “is just my vibe.” So she plans on enjoying it.
“I never thought I’d live this long,” Cornuke said. “So I’m trying to make the most of it.”
At Scorched Earth Haunted Farm, she’s now the makeup manager. She’s built up her skills for makeup and costumes over the years and it’s turned into her dream career.
If that doesn’t work out, though, she’s also studying psychology at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
That’s all in the future. On this night, as the haunted house is about to open, Cornuke is giddy as she thinks about getting into character. She also thinks about the people scattered around the maze, wearing masks and holding chainsaws, who are just as excited as her.
And like her, they’ve been seen as different for working here. Cornuke only sees family.
“It’s a very loving place,” she said. “I don’t feel happier anywhere else in the world.”