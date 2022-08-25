Lakeside Dawgs, 619 Prospect Lake Drive, is the concession in the Jasperson Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. Brandon DelGrosso, who leases the concessionary space from the city, is also the owner of Switchback Coffee Roasters.
The focus of the menu at Lakeside Dawgs is hot dogs. But DelGrosso is making dogs that are a far cry from what you might expect from a traditional park concessionary.
“We use quarter-pound Vienna beef dogs,” manager Aaron Jalovec said. “The sausages come from Charcutnuvo out of Denver and are also a quarter pound. We have a regular kid’s dog for 3 bucks.”
From there the menu goes global with gourmet touches. Think Southwest Dawg with a jalapeno elk and cheddar cheese bratwurst, smothered with green chile sauce, diced onions and a blend of shredded cheeses; Hawaiian Dawg with a Vienna beef frank dressed with tangy barbecue sauce, diced purple onion and pineapple; and German Dawg with a German brat topped with sauerkraut and spicy, hot brown mustard. Of course, there’s the famous Chicago Dawg on a poppy seed bun with a pickle spear, tomato slices, sweet relish, yellow mustard, diced onion and peppers, topped with celery salt.
In all there are six regional cuisines represented and a make-your-own combo available.
“We’re always experimenting with new additions to the dog list,” Jalovec said.
There are several local canned beers offered, plus soft drinks, chips, Switchback Coffee Roasters’ coffee and soft-serve ice cream on the menu. There is seating inside the concession as well as on the spacious patio. There are rooms available to rent for private events.
Concession hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Live jazz on the patio Saturdays. Visit tinyurl.com/5e7jfzxk.
Mustard madness
Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21 St., is having a mustard-themed dinner party at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. For $75 you get a Dijon- inspired gin cocktail, a German pretzel with a flight of mustards, salad with mustard vinaigrette, mustard balsamic pork tenderloin, cauliflower mash, maple mustard-coated Brussel sprouts, flaky mustard roll, chocolate lava cake and a scoop of the Colonel’s world-famous mustard ice cream. Wine sold separately. Very limited seating. Reservations required by calling 719-203-4743 or going online at colmustard sandwich.com/events.
Fall hours
The Kopi Den – An Asian Cookery & Tiam, 6760 N. Academy Blvd., has new fall hours: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays for coffee (kitchen is closed), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch (closed 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Hit the road
Here are a few upcoming events around the state:
• Denver Food + Wine Festival, Sept. 7 to 10, offers three main events: the Grand Tasting, the Shake + Brake Showdown and Dinner Under the Stars. Each is priced separately. The funds raised go to the Colorado Restaurant Foundation to fund worker education, training and Colorado ProStart, a high school culinary and entrepreneurship program. Visit denverfoodandwine.com.
• Seltzerland, Sept. 10 at Overland Golf Course, 1801 S. Huron St., Denver. For $35 general admission you can sip over 100 flavors of the fizzy drinks, be entertained with seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, cornhole, take photos in an inflatable bubble-filled photo booth and get your groove on with a DJ. The $55 VIP tickets gets you early access, a full can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail and a commemorative tasting cup. Visit seltzerland.com/denver-2022.
• Breckenridge Oktoberfest, Sept. 23 to 25, presented by Breckenridge Brewery is a Munich-style Main Street party with collectible steins, live music, food vendors and plenty of beer. Visit gobreck.com.
