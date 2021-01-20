Equilibrium Sandwiches

Equilibrium Sandwiches is a new food vendor inside C.O.A.T.I in downtown Colorado Springs.

 Contributed photo

Among the range of food you’ll find at CO.A.T.I, there’s a solid sandwich shop to try. Equilibrium Sandwiches offers more than your average club. The menu is full of filling and interesting flavors to bite into. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

