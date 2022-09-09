Mitch Yellen, chief executive officer and founder of Altitude Hospitality Group, is having a grand opening for the newest addition to his restaurant collection: Trainwreck Colorado, a sports bar at 812 S. Sierra Madre St., with the grand opening 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (21 and older after 10 p.m.) Sept. 10.

Yellen’s other venues include Garden of the Gods Market & Café, Garden of the Gods Catering and Events, Till Kitchen, The Pinery at the Hill, Vine & Wheel, and The Pinery North.

The sports bar will have food and drinks at the opening event, plus you will get to experience the vast array of entertainment offered in the spacious building, which was formerly an auto-supply business. Trainwreck has a stadium-size television on the main level, where there is a large bar in the center of the room and a bank of golf simulators in the basement.

Outside in the front and backyards there will be sand volleyball, bocce ball, yard games and a nine-hole putting green. Of course, there will be music and food to be enjoyed, too.

Evan Wagstaff is the executive chef who, with his kitchen crew of 10, is preparing a menu of “elevated dishes using locally sourced ingredients,” Wagstaff said.

The menu includes chicken wings, dips, mac and cheese, sliders, salads, pizza, sandwiches, burgers, tacos, barbecue ribs, steaks and fish and chips. The Trainwreck Twinkie ($15) caught our eye with shrimp and bacon mixed with cream cheese and stuffed into a jalapeno, then wrapped in a wonton wrapper and deep fried, served with a side of green chili.

Trainwreck hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays, 4 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturdays. Visit trainwreckco.com.