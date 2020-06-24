Hogan Ahrens has been named director of production at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. He has been working with James Africano, owner of The Warehouse Restaurant, for the last five and a half years.
“I went to work with James when he came back to town to buy The Warehouse,” Ahrens said. “I’m excited to work here with Blandine (Blandine Mazeran, owner of The French Kitchen). I will be fine-tuning the cooking directions for reheating the frozen to-go dinners.”
He prepared a delicious meal to pair with a recent virtual wine pairing. The first 12 to sign up for the dinner were treated to a 30-minute wine pairing class featuring the wines sold with the dinner. It was such a success there’s another wine class and dinner scheduled for July 18. Visit facebook.com/tfkcc.