If you've ever pulled through a McDonald's drive-thru craving something sweet to eat, you know the options are limited. How about a chocolate chip cookie? Or a bite-sized baked apple pie?
Up until now, that was it.
For the first time in nearly a decade, McDonald's is adding bakery items to its everyday menu. The new items land on menus across the U.S. on Oct. 28 and include an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll. These sweet treats will be available all day at participating locations, including those in Colorado Springs.
This is the latest chapter in the chain's breakfast story, which began with the Egg McMuffin in 1971.
