Amy’s Donuts owners Amy and Chin Kim saw the world through doughnut-colored glasses in this Gazette photo from 2014, a year after they opened their first Colorado Springs location on Fountain Boulevard on the south side. They now plan a second Springs store on the north side, northeast of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Amy's Donuts

This '2022 Best of the Springs' gold winner has a creative take on the classic fried dough treat. Amy's Donuts has over 100 different flavor choices including notable picks like the Mini M&M doughnut and the S'mores doughnut. 

For National Doughnut Day, Amy's is offering free blueberry cake holes, no purchase necessary.

Locations: 2704 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 and 3765 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Hurts Donut Company

Making its Springs' debut in 2018, Hurts Donut Company considers every donut 'a love letter' to each customer. Hurts has over 70 varieties including popular doughnuts like the Cotton Candy doughnut and the Maple Bacon doughnut.

On Friday, Hurts will be donating all sales made to a local charity called Special Forces Foundation for National Doughnut Day. 

Location: 6303 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Hurtin' for a donut? Missouri-based Hurts Donut to open in northeast Colorado Springs

Donuts are on display at a Hurts Donut Co. location in Coralville, Iowa. The first Hurts Donut store in Colorado will open by mid-June on Colorado Springs' northeast side, at Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road and just east of Powers Boulevard. COURTESY HURTS DONUT CO. FACEBOOK

Donut Mill

Donut Mill became a Woodland Park landmark in 1983. This doughnut shop boasts a down home atmosphere and offers more than just doughnuts. The Donut Mill is also a breakfast and lunch spot that serves up award-winning biscuits and gravy. 

Location: 310 W Midland Ave, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Fresh doughnuts at Woodland Park's Donut Mill

Fresh doughnuts at Woodland Park’s Donut Mill. — Jeff Kearney

Arnold’s Coffee and Donuts

As previously reported by The Gazette, Arnold's Coffee and Donuts was originally a coffee business but later turned into a doughnut shop. This doughnut business sells larger-than-life doughnuts to celebrate specials occasions like birthday parties with doughnuts the size of a baker's sheet pan.

Location: 5883 Palmer Park Blvd Site B, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Colorado Springs has new place to fill up on chicken sandwiches and salads

Giant doughnut celebration dessert from Arnold’s Coffee and Donuts.

Lily Donuts & Drinks (AKA Donuts & Noodles)

Lily's Donuts & Drinks goes above and beyond when it comes to food choices. This doughnut shop offers classic variety doughnuts as well as noodle bowls and bubble tea. Lily's Donuts & Drinks also sells bakery delights, such as croissants, by the dozen.  

Location: 7607 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Krispy Kreme

This popular chain made its Springs' comeback this year after a 16-year absence. Krispy Kreme is known for its signature glazed doughnuts and had residents waiting out the door for a taste.

This year, Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut of your choice at all participating locations. No purchase necessary. 

Location: 5790 S Carefree Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

033022-news-krispykreme 02.jpg

A variety of colorful Krispy Kreme doughnuts are displayed during the grand opening of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, located at 5790 S. Carefree Circle, in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The popular doughnuts are back in Colorado Springs after a 16-year absence. The grand opening celebration continues through April 3, where 120 customers will be chosen randomly to receive a "Celebration Dozen Ticket," which is good for one free dozen glazed doughnuts each month for a year.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

Dunkin' 

Dunkin', which was previously named Dunkin' Donuts, has been in the doughnut business for over 70 years and has more than 12,00 open locations around the world.

The world-wide franchise giant is offering a free doughnut with any drink purchase this Friday. 

Did we miss a doughnut location or deal? Let us know by emailing digital@gazette.com.

