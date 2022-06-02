Amy's Donuts

This '2022 Best of the Springs' gold winner has a creative take on the classic fried dough treat. Amy's Donuts has over 100 different flavor choices including notable picks like the Mini M&M doughnut and the S'mores doughnut.

For National Doughnut Day, Amy's is offering free blueberry cake holes, no purchase necessary.

Locations: 2704 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 and 3765 Bloomington St, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Hurts Donut Company

Making its Springs' debut in 2018, Hurts Donut Company considers every donut 'a love letter' to each customer. Hurts has over 70 varieties including popular doughnuts like the Cotton Candy doughnut and the Maple Bacon doughnut.

On Friday, Hurts will be donating all sales made to a local charity called Special Forces Foundation for National Doughnut Day.

Location: 6303 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Donut Mill

Donut Mill became a Woodland Park landmark in 1983. This doughnut shop boasts a down home atmosphere and offers more than just doughnuts. The Donut Mill is also a breakfast and lunch spot that serves up award-winning biscuits and gravy.

Location: 310 W Midland Ave, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Arnold’s Coffee and Donuts

As previously reported by The Gazette, Arnold's Coffee and Donuts was originally a coffee business but later turned into a doughnut shop. This doughnut business sells larger-than-life doughnuts to celebrate specials occasions like birthday parties with doughnuts the size of a baker's sheet pan.

Location: 5883 Palmer Park Blvd Site B, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Lily Donuts & Drinks (AKA Donuts & Noodles)

Lily's Donuts & Drinks goes above and beyond when it comes to food choices. This doughnut shop offers classic variety doughnuts as well as noodle bowls and bubble tea. Lily's Donuts & Drinks also sells bakery delights, such as croissants, by the dozen.

Location: 7607 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Krispy Kreme

This popular chain made its Springs' comeback this year after a 16-year absence. Krispy Kreme is known for its signature glazed doughnuts and had residents waiting out the door for a taste.

This year, Krispy Kreme will offer a free doughnut of your choice at all participating locations. No purchase necessary.

Location: 5790 S Carefree Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Dunkin'

Dunkin', which was previously named Dunkin' Donuts, has been in the doughnut business for over 70 years and has more than 12,00 open locations around the world.

The world-wide franchise giant is offering a free doughnut with any drink purchase this Friday.

Did we miss a doughnut location or deal? Let us know by emailing digital@gazette.com.