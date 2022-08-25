Lakeside Dawgs, 619 Prospect Lake Drive, is the concession in the Jasperson Beach House at Prospect Lake in Memorial Park. Brandon DelGrosso, who leases the concessionary space from the city, is also the owner of Switchback Coffee Roasters.
The focus of the menu at Lakeside Dawgs is hot dogs. But DelGrosso is making dogs that are a far cry from what you might expect from a traditional park concessionary.
“We use quarter-pound Vienna beef dogs,” manager Aaron Jalovec said. “The sausages come from Charcutnuvo out of Denver and are also a quarter pound. We have a regular kid’s dog for 3 bucks.”
From there the menu goes global with gourmet touches. Think Southwest Dawg with a jalapeno elk and cheddar cheese bratwurst, smothered with green chile sauce, diced onions and a blend of shredded cheeses; Hawaiian Dawg with a Vienna beef frank dressed with tangy barbecue sauce, diced purple onion and pineapple; and German Dawg with a German brat topped with sauerkraut and spicy, hot brown mustard. Of course, there’s the famous Chicago Dawg on a poppy seed bun with a pickle spear, tomato slices, sweet relish, yellow mustard, diced onion and peppers, topped with celery salt.
In all there are six regional cuisines represented and a make-your-own combo available.
“We’re always experimenting with new additions to the dog list,” Jalovec said.
There are several local canned beers offered, plus soft drinks, chips, Switchback Coffee Roasters’ coffee and soft-serve ice cream on the menu. There is seating inside the concession as well as on the spacious patio. There are rooms available to rent for private events.
Concession hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Live jazz on the patio Saturdays. Visit tinyurl.com/5e7jfzxk.
Pasta aplenty
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the eatery located in downtown Denver.
“Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki) Dussin, granddaughter of Guss and Sally and marketing manager and social media and public relations representative for the family-owned business. “We couldn’t reach a new lease deal with the building’s owner in Denver. In Colorado besides this new location in Colorado Springs, we have another Old Spaghetti Factory in Westminster.”
The restaurant is famous for its three-course menu. Every entrée is served with hot, fresh-baked bread, soup or green salad, and a scoop of signature spumoni or vanilla ice cream. Entrées cover all the Italian American favorites like lasagna, chicken Parmesan, ravioli, tortellini, spaghetti and meatballs. A personal favorite of mine is their spaghetti with Mizithra cheese and browned butter.
According to the website, “This old Dussin family recipe almost never made it on the menu. When Guss Dussin went to apply for his business and liquor license for the first Old Spaghetti Factory, he was told that, in order to get the license, he needed to add one more item to the menu. So, Guss suggested to his family the beloved Mizithra cheese recipe. And to this day, it’s the most popular dish on our menu.”
Hours this week are 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner only. Starting next Monday, hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; the restaurant will operate until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit facebook.com/OldSpaghettiFactoryColoradoSprings.
Mustard madness
Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21 St., is having a mustard-themed dinner party at 6 p.m. Sept. 30. For $75 you get a Dijon- inspired gin cocktail, a German pretzel with a flight of mustards, salad with mustard vinaigrette, mustard balsamic pork tenderloin, cauliflower mash, maple mustard-coated Brussel sprouts, flaky mustard roll, chocolate lava cake and a scoop of the Colonel’s world-famous mustard ice cream. Wine sold separately. Very limited seating. Reservations required by calling 719-203-4743 or going online at colmustard sandwich.com/events.
Fall hours
The Kopi Den – An Asian Cookery & Tiam, 6760 N. Academy Blvd., has new fall hours: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays for coffee (kitchen is closed), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch (closed 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays.
Hit the road
Here are a few upcoming events around the state:
• Denver Food + Wine Festival, Sept. 7 to 10, offers three main events: the Grand Tasting, the Shake + Brake Showdown and Dinner Under the Stars. Each is priced separately. The funds raised go to the Colorado Restaurant Foundation to fund worker education, training and Colorado ProStart, a high school culinary and entrepreneurship program. Visit denverfoodandwine.com.
• Seltzerland, Sept. 10 at Overland Golf Course, 1801 S. Huron St., Denver. For $35 general admission you can sip over 100 flavors of the fizzy drinks, be entertained with seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, cornhole, take photos in an inflatable bubble-filled photo booth and get your groove on with a DJ. The $55 VIP tickets gets you early access, a full can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail and a commemorative tasting cup. Visit seltzerland.com/denver-2022.
• Breckenridge Oktoberfest, Sept. 23 to 25, presented by Breckenridge Brewery is a Munich-style Main Street party with collectible steins, live music, food vendors and plenty of beer. Visit gobreck.com.
