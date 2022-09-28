Maria Composto, 16, knows when she sees an opportunity and jumps on it. That’s how she landed a position as a line cook on the culinary team at Brother Luck’s Four by Brother Luck.
Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio, was giving a talk about his culinary journey to becoming a chef at The Village High School where Composto is a senior.
“After my presentation, Maria came up and said, ‘I’m Maria and I want to be a chef,’” Luck said.
The next day, Composto came in to Four by Brother Luck and told him, “I’m serious. I want to work for you and learn to be a chef.”
Luck gave her a chance to work with his crew.
“She showed her mentors she’s more than capable in the kitchen,” Luck said.
Luck was so impressed with her enthusiasm that on Sept. 7 the two of them did a small, intimate Italian-inspired five-course wine dinner at Luck’s The Studio. Composto was the executive chef for the evening and Luck was her sous chef.
“She is amazing,” Luck said. “She created the menu and prepared the dinner for the crew to sample before the dinner was scheduled. After adjusting a few dishes, she was ready.”
Having enjoyed the meal, I would have to agree, she is amazing. She will graduate from high school at the end of this semester and plans to continue her studies to become a chef. Definitely an aspiring young lady to keep an eye on as she continues her culinary journey.
Busy bees
Kim Barnes will have a grand opening of The Hive Kitchen Market, 6628 Delmonico Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. It’s a commercial kitchen space that is available for chefs, bakers and artisan food makers to rent. It’s also a market featuring the food, gifts and goods made in the kitchen by the talented business owners for the public to purchase. Some of those renting spaces will eventually teach culinary classes. Currently businesses include:
• Campfire Chill, offering meals ready to be packaged in a cooler to take on campfire adventures. The meals can also be prepared at home on a stove, air-fryer, microwave or grill. Visit campfirechill.com
• Infuse-able Cocktails in a jar. There are 10 varieties to choose from, made from natural ingredients. Visit infuseablecocktails.com.
• KB Sweet Treats is a small-batch bakery specializing in cakes, cookies and cake pops. Visit kbsweettreats.com.
• Le Petit Croissant, making croissants, scones, French braids, jams, coffee cakes, granola, French macarons, tarts, pies, cream puffs, crème brûlée, cookies, mousse cakes and quiches. Visit lepetitcroissant.com.
• Beyond the Kitchen makes meals from different cultures and regions.
• Charcuterallie offers charcuterie boards. Visit facebook.com/Charcuterallie.
New java spot
Humble Coffee, 2103 Templeton Gap Road, will open a second location at 80 S. Cascade Ave., on the first floor of the Wells Fargo Tower (southern tower). The grand opening will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Blue Sunflour Bakeshop will supply baked goods and Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium will provide sandwiches.
Details: 719-922-6848, humblecoffee.net.
