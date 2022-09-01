Colorado Springs award winning chef offering virtual cooking class in support of Court Care

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey makes award-wining wines. Courtesy photo

 Courtesy photo

Harvest Fest at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey kicks off with a wine dinner at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Cafe 1230, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

For $150 per guest, you get a progressive gourmet food and wine tour with nine courses at tasting stations where diners can graze around the selections. There is free transportation to the park from Canon City and back. Call 877-422-9463, or email info@abbeywinery.com for tickets.

The Harvest Festival continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 on the winery grounds at 3011 E. Colorado 50. The fest is free to the public with plenty of parking, and features wine, live music, food, chile roasting, freshly harvested produce and arts and crafts vendors.

Wine connoisseurs can sample limited wine releases of Harvest Fest’s Riesling along with other wines produced at the winery. The tasting room offers more for sale than just wine. You’ll find linens from Provence; pottery from Spain, Tunisia, Portugal and France; and a vast array of food, wine and travel books. No pets allowed. Details: 719-276-5191, abbeywinery.com.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments