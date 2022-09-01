Harvest Fest at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey kicks off with a wine dinner at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park’s Cafe 1230, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

For $150 per guest, you get a progressive gourmet food and wine tour with nine courses at tasting stations where diners can graze around the selections. There is free transportation to the park from Canon City and back. Call 877-422-9463, or email info@abbeywinery.com for tickets.

The Harvest Festival continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 on the winery grounds at 3011 E. Colorado 50. The fest is free to the public with plenty of parking, and features wine, live music, food, chile roasting, freshly harvested produce and arts and crafts vendors.

Wine connoisseurs can sample limited wine releases of Harvest Fest’s Riesling along with other wines produced at the winery. The tasting room offers more for sale than just wine. You’ll find linens from Provence; pottery from Spain, Tunisia, Portugal and France; and a vast array of food, wine and travel books. No pets allowed. Details: 719-276-5191, abbeywinery.com.