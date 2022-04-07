719 Battle of The Food Trucks will be at Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center, 530 Communication Circle, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. It is presented by Phil Long Dealerships and co-chaired by organizers Holly Hand, owner of Cowgirl Kettle Corn Colorado Springs food truck and Bri Naylor, co-owner of Solsage Food Truck.
For $30, you get 10 tasting tickets to sample food from more than 30 food trucks. Same-day tickets are $35 with admission to the tasting, starting at 12:30 p.m. The family-friendly event will have live music, games, face painting, entertainment, a people’s choice competition, local guest chef judges and a beer garden (for 21 and older).
Additional tasting packs of 10 tickets are available for $15 with your wristband showing you already purchased your gate pass.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center. Visit tinyurl.com/94z869a5 for tickets.