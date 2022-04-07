Colorado Springs gets another Denver-based pizza eatery

Spencer Hames and Holly Hand at Hand’s Cowgirl Kettle Corn and Lemonade trailer at the Saturday 719 Food Truck Fest.

719 Battle of The Food Trucks will be at Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center, 530 Communication Circle, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. It is presented by Phil Long Dealerships and co-chaired by organizers Holly Hand, owner of Cowgirl Kettle Corn Colorado Springs food truck and Bri Naylor, co-owner of Solsage Food Truck.

For $30, you get 10 tasting tickets to sample food from more than 30 food trucks. Same-day tickets are $35 with admission to the tasting, starting at 12:30 p.m. The family-friendly event will have live music, games, face painting, entertainment, a people’s choice competition, local guest chef judges and a beer garden (for 21 and older).

Additional tasting packs of 10 tickets are available for $15 with your wristband showing you already purchased your gate pass.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center. Visit tinyurl.com/94z869a5 for tickets.

