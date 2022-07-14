At first glance, Alchemy in Old Colorado City is more pub than restaurant. It’s dark, thanks to minimal lighting and a decor offering little in color contrast.
The poor illumination makes it difficult to read the menu, which is hampered as well by small print. The way food items are listed is confusing and, occasionally, humorous. We were baffled that soups are listed between beer and wine possibilities; perhaps because they’re a liquid? Also, there are amusing abbreviations such as “pot fings” and “potato fings” (aka potato fingerlings).
Once our eyes adjusted to the room and the enthusiastic, friendly servers answered our questions, our comfort level significantly rose. Our servers had vibrant personalities and were knowledgeable about not just the menu offerings but also the preparations involved. Concerns we initially had upon walking into Alchemy were quickly dispelled once the food arrived.
The cuisine is a cross between Irish pub fare and dishes with Caribbean and Italian influences. Strange as it might sound, it works. Everything we ordered was beautifully plated, well-prepared and plentiful.
We started with Untwisted Pretzels ($14), which are just like they sound: two, long, thick, bronzed, chewy sticks served with house-made pub cheese, garlic puree, Guinness mustard and sliced prosciutto. The puree and mustard are made in house, as are many of the sauces and gravies.
Bangers N Such ($17) is more than the traditional dish associated with Irish pubs. There is no mash. Instead, pieces of sliced pork sausage are served with chunks of roasted potatoes over sliced veggies atop Guinness gravy. The food doesn’t swim in the hearty gravy as much as rest in it.
The Porkin It (($22) features medallions of pork loin alongside skin-on quartered potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts. Over a thick tangy and savory mango sauce, pork is stuffed with a combination of mashed yucca and plantains. For extra plate appeal, a large sprig of fresh rosemary provides some superfluous panache. The dish is appealing enough on its own, both in terms of flavor and looks. The meat was tender and every bit of the sauce was scooped up.
The Vichy Chick sandwich, called a sammie here, ($16), is a piece of golden-fried chicken topped with sweet plantain slaw and pickles placed between slices of a focaccia roll. This is no ordinary fried chicken; it has a fiery kick, which comes from the vichy sauce. Our server explained this is something the chef developed. The slaw successfully tempers the spicy element.
Alchemy’s cottage pie ($16) is a cross between shepherd’s pie and beef stew. It’s rich with gravy, with pieces of supple, cut-with-a-fork beef topped with mashers, chives and cheese. A smaller amount of gooey cheese would have made this a Goldilocks dish: just right.
Alchemy boasts a full-service bar, the requisite television and a good sound system. (Live music is often on the calendar.)
The menu also includes pastas, burgers and vegan options — listed in a logical order, but still difficult to read. Nonetheless, once the food arrives, the fine print is long forgotten.
Alchemy
Description: Pub fare with twists.
Location: 2625 W. Colorado Ave.
Contact: 719-471-0887
Prices: $7 to $22
Hours: Noon to 2 a.m. daily
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Patio.
Favorite dishes: Untwisted Pretzels, Porkin It.
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.