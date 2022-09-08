Crave Real Burgers, 7465 N. Academy Blvd., has closed, but the Castle Rock location, 3982 Limelight Ave., is rocking on.
“The last year and a half, the people count has been down at the Springs store,” Jeff Richards, who is the owner with his wife, Jeryn.
They opened the burger spot in 2011. “There have been so many new eateries opening, we were not being profitable. It was a business decision.”
On the other hand, the Castle Rock location has remained profitable and made sense for the couple to put their energy there. They are not new to the ups and downs of the restaurant industry. They owned the popular upscale dining destination in Castle Rock, The Old Stone Church, 210 Third St., for many years.
“I can’t remember exactly, but it was 24 to 25 years,” Jeff said. “We closed it in 2017 and focused on our burger concept.”
