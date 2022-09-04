The balloon launch is the central event of the Labor Day Lift-Off at Memorial Park, but attendees were also treated to several entertaining post-launch activities, including an acrobatic performance by the ProForm Airborne rope-jumping team, a parachuting exhibition by the Air Force Academy Wings of Blue skydivers … and the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Eating Contest.

“This is a pretty popular event,” said volunteer Justine Norrbom of the doughnut competition.

About 200 people gathered in front of the main stage on Sunday morning to see if anyone would beat the record set by Alex Hill the day before. Hill ate 15 doughnuts in three minutes to win the Saturday contest, edging out his brother Anthony, who managed 14 of the sugary confections.

“I didn’t sign up today because I was pretty sure my record was safe,” Hill said.

Before the adults attempted to surpass Hill’s benchmark, about 60 children, ages 5 to 13, competed in the junior division of the contest.

The object of the kids’ competition was to eat a single donut as quickly as possible. But there was a catch. The doughnut dangled from a crossbar by a string, and the contestants were not allowed use their hands.

Some kids stood as they ate the doughnuts, while others kneeled. At least one managed to knock the doughnut down and eat it off the tarp-covered floor. Parents laughed, cheered, and took plenty of pictures and video.

Prizes were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.

“It’s cute when the kids do it,” Norrbom said. “But the adults? Kinda gross.”

Nearly two dozen people aged 14 and up signed on for the adult contest, which was divided into two heats. The rules were simple: Contestants had three minutes to pack away as many doughnuts as possible. They could wash them down with water, but too much drinking consumes precious eating time.

The crowd joined the emcee in the countdown before each heat: “Three … two … one … EAT!”

From the outset, it was clear that a few of the contestants were just there for the free doughnuts. But most of them went at the task with vigor. Some broke the confections into pieces before eating them. Some crushed them to make them smaller. Others just shoved whole doughnuts into their mouths.

Matt Collins won the first heat, with 14 doughnuts eaten. Alex Hill’s record appeared to be safe.

“I’ve never done an eating contest before,” Collins said. “But I’ve spent my life practicing for this one.”

But 90 seconds into the second heat, a contestant had already consumed a dozen. He was on pace to eat 24, but slowed down considerably in the final 30 seconds.

Michael Matsen finished with 17 doughnuts eaten, breaking Hill’s record as he sorely tested the limits of his stomach.

“I love a good doughnut,” said Molly Sharples, marketing director for Colorado Springs Sports Corp. “But I don’t think I could eat that many.”

Alaura Warren, 14, was one of just a handful of female contestants.

“I’ve always wanted to do an eating contest. I love food,” Warren said before she joined her fellow competitors on the main stage.

But Warren learned — the hard way — that speed-eating doughnuts is harder than it looks.

“I feel sick,” she said after managing six doughnuts.

Sami Matsen, Michael’s wife, said she never doubted her husband would win the competition.

“I knew he’d win,” she said. “He used to win eating contests in college.”

Matsen wasn’t the only winner in the family. His daughter Morgan, 13, placed third in the junior division.

To hear Matsen tell it, though, he didn’t feel like much of a winner.

“I’m feeling a lot of pain, and a lot of regret,” he said, though he laughed as he said it.

For his record-breaking effort, Matsen received a $100 gift certificate — for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

“I don’t think I want to see another doughnut for a while,” he said.