Not just any salsa might incite a spontaneous chant.
But that’s what happened once with Shauna Sankey’s salsa. As her three sons and nieces and nephews snacked on her creation, they burst into a made-up song: “Gotta get your Black girl salsa!”
When it came time to name her new business, Sankey felt like she didn’t have much of a choice. It would be Black Girl Salsa.
“I wanted it to be representative of me,” she said. “It just made sense.”
Sankey, 42, launched Black Girl Salsa in August after years of making salsa for friends and family. At birthday parties or holiday gatherings, “everyone would always want the salsa,” she says.
Taking the leap from homecook to business owner was a product of the pandemic, as Sankey found herself with a funky schedule at work with the Colorado Department of Corrections.
With stretches of days off, Sankey would take up house projects like repainting walls in the house that didn’t even need to be repainted.
“I just needed something to do,” she said.
Soon, she started researching how to start a business. And Black Girl Salsa was born with the tagline: “Just a black girl from Pueblo, Colorado. Bringing a little spice into your life!”
Growing up in Pueblo, Sankey gravitated toward Mexican food and started to experiment with making one of her favorite foods: Yes, salsa.
“It’s something I grew up loving and wanted to try to get it to taste like it was my own,” she said. “So I just spent a lot of time playing with the recipe.”
Sankey, who now lives in Colorado Springs, sticks to local ingredients so that the salsa is “truly a taste of southern Colorado.”
She has four flavors — mild, hot, smokey habanero and one called “Boo-ya Ghost pepper,” which is the hottest on the Scoville scale.
Of course, her salsa is great to pair with chips or Mexican dishes. But as Sankey might suggest to visitors to her stand at the farmers market in Fountain, sliding the salsa into a spaghetti dish “will transform it into a whole new meal.”
There’s something else that sets Black Girl Salsa apart. It doesn’t come in a Mason jar or glass bottle as you might expect.The salsas come in a plastic bag that stands up on its own with a resealable cap, something that resembles how a frozen drink might be packaged.
“A lot of people are drawn to that,” Sankey said. “Because it’s just different.”
It’s working. Her salsa sells steadily online (at blackgirlsalsa.company.site) and recently was picked up by Wild Goose Meeting House.
“It’s just awesome to turn this thing I love into something,” Sankey said. “Even it doesn’t get any bigger from here, it doesn’t matter. It’s awesome enough already.”