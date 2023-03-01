Bella’s Bagels, 3582 Blue Horizon View St., is gearing up for an early spring opening. Jason and Michelle Stele, owners of the bagel bakery, started making and selling their New York-style bagels at farmers markets and currently are exclusively marketing the bagels to their Cordera neighborhood on Saturdays.

“We have a multi-step baking process that culminates in the actual bagel baking in our standard home ovens on early Saturday mornings,” Jason said in an email. “Bagels are delivered by 8:30 a.m. in time for breakfast. People wake up to a ring at their door as I leave behind bags of freshly baked and typically warm bagels on their front porch.”

They chose to offer the service to Cordera as an easy way to limit the number of bagels they needed to bake each week. They have a Cottage Food Law certificate, which allows for low-risk food production in the home.

When the shop opens, Michelle, who is the baker, will be using equipment from the East Coast.

“We’ve invested in equipment that has been serving major bagel production shops around the world for many years,” Jason said.

As for opening the shop, “We plan to have several soft openings in March (once we receive our Certificate of Occupancy),” Jason said. “Our official opening will depend on how quickly we can onboard and train our new team. We can only make one great first impression, so we’re not rushing. We’re currently targeting last week of March or first week of April.”

Birthday cake

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away one free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet (mini bundt cake) to the first 111 guests who are at the store at 1:11 p.m. Monday. It’s in celebration of Oreo’s 111th birthday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes teamed with the Oreo company to create the new cake flavor, which is white cake baked with Oreo Cookie pieces and crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting. Through March 26, the new flavor will be available in bite-sized Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets and 8- or 10-inch Bundt Cakes. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Details: 5086 N. Nevada Ave., 719-599-4112; 5925 Dublin Blvd., 719-596-9223, nothingbundtcakes.com

Lenten season favs

Culver’s Lenten seafood options are available. And back again this year is the popular, limited-special Northwoods Walleye sandwiches and dinner, until April 9 or while supplies last.

Year-round items include North Atlantic cod sandwich or dinner and the butterfly jumbo shrimp value basket or dinner. You get six fried shrimp in a value basket with a side and a soft drink. Or, six-piece or 10-piece dinner served with Culver’s crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and a dinner roll.

Ready-made pasta and sauce

Pasta di Solazzi has introduced a new vegetarian pasta sauce, Crema di Pepe Rossa, which is Italian besciamella infused with smoky roasted red peppers, asiago and pecorino Romano cheeses, garlic, and Italian parsley. Cost is $12.25 per pint and can be picked up at 1753 S. Eighth St. Place orders by 11:30 p.m. the night before day of pickup, which is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Fridays. Limited delivery Thursday afternoons.

Pasta di Solazzi’s line of pastas and sauces is also available at Uva Wine Bar, 1268 InterQuest Parkway, Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market, 602 S. Nevada Ave., and Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, 2011 W. Colorado Ave. More info: pastadisolazzi.com.

