Urban Tandoor, 8125 N. Academy Blvd., has embraced technology with the addition of KettyBots robots to their dining room. Made by Melbourne, Australia-based UIT Robotics, the robots are designed to use as a welcoming device or as a food delivery system in eateries.
“We started using them to minimize the handling of food during COVID,” said Dev Singh, the executive chef.
“Customers liked that idea and liked seeing them moving around the dining room, too. We use them to bring food from the kitchen to customers’ tables and then they go back to the kitchen. We have three, which are rotated. One is always plugged in to recharge while the other two are in use.”
They are cute entertainment with a purpose. They come to your table with their blinking eyes, gliding from the kitchen, weaving around customers to your table and then back to the kitchen. Think Roomba vacuum cleaners programmed to roll around a home to keep floors dust-free.
Oh, and they talk. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 719-593-1126, theurbantandoor.com.
Asian-Mexican fusion
Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., has a sister eatery, Ambli Mexico, 2101 N. Ursula St., Aurora, that is a must-try place.
It’s in the retail area of Fitzsimons, a former Air Force hospital. Go on Ultimate Taco Tuesday and get $8 tacos (two of the same kind) all day.
These are not your standard tacos. Our table had three choices from the multiple offerings: Spicy Tuna ($10 regular price) served in shells of fried sheets of nori seaweed filled with steamed rice and topped with ahi tuna, avocado, grilled jalapeno, sweet soy sauce, yuzu and Sriracha cream; Quesa Birria ($12 regular price) was slow- braised quajillo brisket, guacamole, cilantro, pickled red onion, and cheese on crusted guajillo tortillas; and Pork Pastor Gringa ($12) was Oaxaca grilled pork, guacamole, onions, pineapple-habanero salsa, cilantro, folded in flour tortillas. All were uniquely different and full of flavor.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for lunch and closed until happy hour 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; open 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for dinner. Details: 720-372-7137, tinyurl.com/2wacwhzh.
Dinner series
Almagre Venue + Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, will have their second in the summer dinner series 6 to 9 p.m. July 19. Award-winning Supansa Banker will be the featured chef for the Color Dinner, celebrating the colors and flavors of summer. For $115 (includes tax and gratuity), you get a five-course dinner paired with wine, beer or cocktails. Visit almagrevenue.com.
Pasta, please
Pasta in the Park, “A Star is Born,” by TESSA, takes place at Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Heights, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27. For $120, you enjoy the pasta sauce cook-off competition, beer, wine and whiskey tastings, live and silent auctions and a cork pull. Proceeds benefit TESSA, an organization that provides assistance to individuals who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. For tickets or to sign up for the pasta sauce cook-off, visit tessacs.org.
contact the writer: 636-0271.