Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20.
The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
During those couple of years, the confections became a huge hit. And why not? They are beautifully presented in what looks like a circular chain of colorful doughnut holes. They are made with glutinous rice flour, which results in a uniquely bouncy, chewy texture and makes the doughnuts naturally gluten- free. Plus, the Asian-inspired flavors are excitingly different.
Williams is featuring daily flavors of churro, Thai tea, Oreo, ube (purple yam) and powdered sugar. Toppings include crystal boba, mango popping boba, strawberry popping boba, lychee popping boba, brown sugar boba, rainbow jelly and grass jelly.
Mochi Thai’m Donuts cost $3.10 per doughnut, $9 for three, $15 for half-dozen and $27 for a dozen. Toppings are 75 cents each. The menu also offers slushies, fruit tea, coffee, smoothies, milk tea and signature drinks. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 719-203-4301, facebook.com/Mochi.Thaim.donuts.
Wings are winners
The Best of the West Wing Fest inaugural event at FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., on Aug. 6 proved to be fun and flavorful. There were 15 local chicken wing restaurants competing for bragging rights for best sauce and festival favorite.
The winners were:
• Best sauce — Golden Flame Hot Wings, 5865 Stetson Hills Blvd., for Tango Mango, a new sauce flavor at the eatery that is tangy with a hot habanero kick. Visit tinyurl.com/ bdf89mn3.
• Fest favorite wing — Eli Patterson’s PBJammin’ wing, which is on the menu at his Flighty Fowl food truck. The smoked wing is seasoned with homemade bacon jam mixed with sweet chile sauce, creamy peanut butter, gluten-free soy sauce and other spices. Visit flightyfowl.com for truck locations.
Harvest is here
Palmer Land Conservancy, a regional land conservation champion, announced the launch of its Local Food Guide, a free regional guide to local food producers throughout southern Colorado. Find farmers, ranchers and farmers markets where you can shop directly for favorite in-season produce and products. It also includes recipes, overview of the history of agriculture in our region, producer profiles and self-guided bike tours.
For example, check out Bike the Bessemer in Pueblo, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, which is a leisurely 11-mile bike ride through St. Charles Mesa. Meet up at 1587 36th Lane in Pueblo to start the ride with stops at farm stands to speak with producers, followed by a farm-to-table lunch. Cost is $50. Visit palmerland.org/events for tickets. Visit palmerland.org for a downloadable copy of the complete guide.
Celebrate children
Early Connections Learning Centers, the oldest nonprofit child care organization in Colorado, is celebrating 125 years of paving the way for a bright future for children with a festive gala at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1. For $150, you get dinner, dancing and cocktails.
Visit earlyconnections.org.
