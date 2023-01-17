After almost 15 years dispensing creative craft suds from an industrial-style bunker north of Peterson Space Force Base — and racking up a slew of awards in the process — Rocky Mountain Brewery has announced it will be shutting down the taps for good.
A statement from the brewery posted Friday on Facebook said the brewery property, a 10,500-square-foot operating facility on two acres on Colorado Springs’ eastern fringe, had been listed for sale last summer. Expectations then were that RMB would continue pouring until “at least spring 2023.”
The universe, however, "had different plans.”
In late December, RMB received an offer “unable to be turned down.” The veteran owned and operated brewery will close Feb. 4.
According to the statement from the brewery, founded in 2008 by Duane Lujan, the new owners don’t plan to continue the brewing tradition at 625 Paonia St.
“To answer everyone’s question, there is not another brewery coming into the RMB tap room space. We do not know the full plans of the new building owners or who they will bring in to fill the spaces.”
That news bucks trends seen with a number of other brewery closures in the city in recent years, where doors shut and property changed hands but the concept nonetheless carried on. A few examples: Red Swing Brewhouse set up shop in the former FH Beerworks location downtown; Dueces Wild opened a taproom in the former 1876 Ale Works spot on Templeton Gap Road; Trinity rebranded the former Red Leg headquarters on Forge Road into its first expansion/taproom; and WestFax Brewing Co. picked up where WeldWerks left off midconstruction on a taphouse project on the city's west side.
During its decade-and-a-half run, Rocky Mountain Brewery's recipes earned Gold and Silver World Beer Cup awards, and the brewery routinely drew kudos especially for its fruit beers.
“We have loved every laugh, conversation and moments shared with all of our customers," said RMB's "staff and partners" on Facebook. "The community that has been created through RMB over the years is something we will cherish forever. It has truly been an honor that the community has allowed us to serve you all these years."
Stay tuned for details about send-off bashes for mug club members and the general public.