From New York Style to Chicago deep dish to a happy middle, these local Colorado Springs pizza joints are sure to please the pizza enthusiast.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 pizza restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy a slice of heaven lands on the list:

7. Pizzeria Rustica: 2527 West Colorado Avenue

Pizzeria Rustica (Located at: 2527 W. Colorado Ave.)

6. Dion's: 6385 Source Center Point

DINING REVIEW: Dion's does pizza and more simple, fast and good

 

5. White Pie Pizzeria: 330 South Nevada Avenue

White Pie Pizzeria is at 330 S. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

in Colorado Springs.

Reader comments:

"Pizza is delicious and I love the ambiance! Great outdoor patio!"

"The best pizza! Love the vibes on the patio."

"The pizza is SO good!! Can't wait to go back."

4. Walter's303 | Flying Horse: 2690 North Gate Boulevard

Walter's 303 Pizzeria and Publik House: Popular but not perfect

Walter's 303 Pizzeria and Publik House

3. Louie's Pizza: 333 North Tejon Street, 1146 East Fillmore Street, 4815 Barnes Road, 2771 Briargate Boulevard, 5420 Tutt Boulevard Suite 110

Louie's Pizza

Reader comments:

"Louie's has been our go to pizza place since we moved here 26 years ago. Their cheesy breadsticks are the best!"

"Taco pizza? Yes, Louie's taco pizza. Lettuce actually belongs on a pizza."

"Just the best pizza...specialty crusts to choose from as well!"

2. MOD Pizza: 7447 North Academy Boulevard, 5925 Dublin Boulevard, 4465 Venetucci Boulevard Suite 130, 13461 Bass Pro Drive Suite 100

"I like making my own with lots of toppings and not being charged an arm and a leg." - Gazette reader

Location: Multiple locations

"Great place, fast service, good pizza!"

"Yummy gluten free pizza and a great place to custom create salads with lots of fresh ingredients."

"I love MOD Pizza because it's consistent and fast."

1. Slice420: 2501 West Colorado Avenue #108 & 3725 Oro Blanco Drive

"Slice420 is a gem in our city. Gourmet type food and friendship... What a combo!" - Gazette reader

Location: 2501 W Colorado Ave #108, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

"BEST pizza I've had. Maybe EVER!"

"Love the mission, the story and of course the pizza!"

"Amazing pizza, community minded business."

