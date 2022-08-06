From New York Style to Chicago deep dish to a happy middle, these local Colorado Springs pizza joints are sure to please the pizza enthusiast.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 pizza restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy a slice of heaven lands on the list:
7. Pizzeria Rustica: 2527 West Colorado Avenue
6. Dion's: 6385 Source Center Point
5. White Pie Pizzeria: 330 South Nevada Avenue
Reader comments:
"Pizza is delicious and I love the ambiance! Great outdoor patio!"
"The best pizza! Love the vibes on the patio."
"The pizza is SO good!! Can't wait to go back."
4. Walter's303 | Flying Horse: 2690 North Gate Boulevard
3. Louie's Pizza: 333 North Tejon Street, 1146 East Fillmore Street, 4815 Barnes Road, 2771 Briargate Boulevard, 5420 Tutt Boulevard Suite 110
Reader comments:
"Louie's has been our go to pizza place since we moved here 26 years ago. Their cheesy breadsticks are the best!"
"Taco pizza? Yes, Louie's taco pizza. Lettuce actually belongs on a pizza."
"Just the best pizza...specialty crusts to choose from as well!"
2. MOD Pizza: 7447 North Academy Boulevard, 5925 Dublin Boulevard, 4465 Venetucci Boulevard Suite 130, 13461 Bass Pro Drive Suite 100
"Great place, fast service, good pizza!"
"Yummy gluten free pizza and a great place to custom create salads with lots of fresh ingredients."
"I love MOD Pizza because it's consistent and fast."
1. Slice420: 2501 West Colorado Avenue #108 & 3725 Oro Blanco Drive
"BEST pizza I've had. Maybe EVER!"
"Love the mission, the story and of course the pizza!"
"Amazing pizza, community minded business."