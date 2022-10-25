Encounter a taste of India through dishes like Saag Praneer, Tandoori Chicken and Lamb Roganjosh. Oh, and don't forget the Naan. 

According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine, these 5 Indian restaurants around the city rank highest in overall taste, quality, and service. Visit them to see if you agree:

5. ZAIKA INDIAN CUISINE: 4661 Centennial Boulevard

Zaika Indian Cuisine

Zaika Indian Cuisine (Located at: 4661 Centennial Blvd.) “Veggie Samosa with Tofu Palak and Roti” Thursday January 24, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

4. SHRI GANESH: 11550 Ridgeline Drive

Shri Ganesh

Raj Adhikari, has opened Shri Ganesh - Cuisine of India and Nepal where he features a collection of tandoori dishes and other Indian foods. Photo by Teresa Farney.

3. MIRCH MASALA: 5047 North Academy Boulevard

Mirch Masala

Mirch Masala March 12, 2013. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

2. URBAN TANDOOR: 8125 North Academy Boulevard

Urban Tandoor

Urban Tandoor’s Punjabi Dal Tadka.

1. LITTLE NEPAL: 4820 Flintridge Drive

Little Nepal September 19, 2013. Photo by Jeff Kearney

Reader comments:

"Best Indian food in town. Naan to die for."

"Fine, fine Indian food."

"The best in El Paso County."

