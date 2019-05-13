The 719 Hump Day Food Truck Rally sets up shop now from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays outside Brayla Weddings & Events, 2165 Academy Place. With more than 80 food truck members, at least 20 selections will park here any given week.
Grab your food and head inside the event center for an adult beverage from the full bar. You’re welcome to dine inside or hunker down at a table outside. Many vendors have tables for dining.
Click here for more details.
Also, you'll find more than 10 options at Food Truck Tuesdays starting Tuesday, May 14, at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.