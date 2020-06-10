719 Hump Day Food Truck Rally at Copperhead Road Bar, 3330 N. Academy Blvd., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, is going strong.
Matt Spain, owner of Mateo’s Catering and personal chef and an organizer for the food truck rally, emailed that as far as his staff , “As per health department guidelines, we wear masks and gloves, wash our hands 20 plus seconds, and use a hard surface sanitizer every hour. We clean our point of sale screen between customers. We take cash or card and have hand sanitizer on the counter for the customers. We cannot police the customers, but we let them know the expectations. We ask customer to have no more than five people in a line for orders and they must practice social distancing. All the rally trucks are spread out more than normal and we have limited participants to 10 trucks. Food is served for to-go.”
He can’t speak for other truck operators, but said, “As a whole the trucks have their own policies to be COVID-19 compliant.”
There are public restrooms on the Copperhead Bar patio and bar service is available, too.
“Copperhead has their rules and guidelines COVID-19 compliant they follow as well,” he said.
Last week’s rally included the following food trucks: Miggy’s Meltdown, The Fiesta Grill, Conrad’s Flava Fusion, Mateo’s Catering and Personal Chef (Get Your Philly On), Smokin’ J’s BBQ, Kushland Kabab, Twisted American, Dolce Latte, and Slow Downz Texas Creole. For the weekly lineup, visit tinyurl.com/ydcvygbc.