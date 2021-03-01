Food Network star Alton Brown is making his way to Colorado Springs.

The founder of the TV show "Good Eats" has put together a new tour, called “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats," which stops at Pikes Peak Center on Nov. 18.

The live culinary variety show will include “more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff," according to a release.

Tickets, which cost $48- $75, go on sale Friday and will be available online at pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com. VIP tickets cost $125.

Brown has appeared on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of “Good Eats." He has also written eight books about food and cooking.

Brown's show was one of two events the Pikes Peak Center announced on Monday, following a year of cancelled or rescheduled shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a day for celebration!" Denise M. Abbott, the venue's director of marketing, wrote in an email.