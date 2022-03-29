In the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins' death on Friday, Foo Fighters have canceled all 2022 North American tour dates.

The longtime rock band was scheduled to perform Aug. 6 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997, after two years as drummer for Alanis Morissette, died in a Bogota, Colombia, hotel room. Hawkins had 10 substances in his system, according to a preliminary report from the Colombia Attorney General's Office.

Other concerts at Empower Field this year:

• May 21: Luke Combs

• July 23: Red Hot Chili Peppers

• July 30: Kenny Chesney

• Aug. 18: The Weeknd

