We can’t escape the past, or music from the past.

These first few months of 2022 have reminded me of that and how, in many cases, we don’t want to.

In January, it seemed like a millennial badge of honor to know about the “When We Were Young” festival seconds after it was announced. The stacked lineup, heavy on 2000s favorites such as Paramore and Taking Back Sunday, caught the attention of every grown-up who was once an emo kid.

A month later, we watched a football game and were blown away by a joyous ode to old-school hip-hop. My friends and I were overly delighted to see Eminem arrive on stage during the halftime show. We, of course, all knew the words to 2002’s “Lose Yourself,” a song my brain will apparently forever find space for.

Some of the biggest trends on TikTok, the hippest social media mammoth, involve throwback hits such as “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana and “Every Breath You Take” by The Police.

None of this should be surprising.

Time after time, we stubbornly bring back things from past times. My mom is no longer surprised when I ask to steal clothes she’s kept for decades. Her black leather jacket with shoulder pads? She hasn’t worn it in years. When I wore it the other day, compliments championed my vintage prowess.

I’m usually on board with this kind of trendy time-traveling. I own a polaroid camera, record player and two Dolly Parton coffee mugs.

But when I first heard about CDs making a comeback, I was just kind of bored.

Vinyl’s return from the dead? A new craze for cassette tapes? These back-to-back comebacks had the perfect elements of surprise and excitement that made you want to buy in.

It’s just hard to be that impressed by another comeback in the same category.

But it’s true. In 2021, CD sales recently increased for the first time in 17 years. Sales were up by 1.1% compared to 2020, with a lot of help from Adele, Taylor Swift and BTS selling their albums in compact disc form.

Adam Leech, owner of the Old Colorado City record shop called The Leechpit, offered some insight as to why I’m not running to buy a CD player.

“I see the CD resurgence as more industry supply-side hype than a consumer demand situation,” he said.

With record-pressing plants backed up for months because “everyone wants it on vinyl,” as Leech said, labels and music-makers have turned to other physical products that can quickly be delivered to the masses.

“CDs are fast, cheap and easy,” he said. “But have about as much excitement as outdated accounting software.”

They play the music just fine. The cool factor just isn’t as loud.

But maybe they will be cool to those from a different time. Maybe that’s the thing about nostalgia. Each generation is longing for a different past. For each of us, this is one of our favorite pastimes.

I didn’t live through the first wave of vinyl, so buying records felt like a new and unique experience to me. While I have fond memories of flipping through discs in one of those bulky zip-up CD holders, it feels too recent to romanticize. I’m just trying to keep my youthful bragging alive before I turn 30 this year.

Maybe then, I’ll start buying CDs again. It might be a good call, according to a Rolling Stone story about the revival of those “juke-box jewels.”

“The CD has its unique charms, especially for longer, deeper listening,” Rob Sheffield wrote. “No format has ever been kinder to music that takes time.”

Because I contain music-listening multitudes, I will probably stick to vinyl and streaming for now. Maybe it’s up to the younger generation to carry on the love for CDs. I did a quick check on TikTok for any signs of this.

I found tutorials about how to turn the blank shiny discs into colorful wall decor. Under one video with thousands of views, a commenter asked, “Where do you buy those?”