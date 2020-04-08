FOOD MAINCOCKTAIL (copy)

291 Distillery is posting cocktail recipes on Instagram while its downtown whiskey house is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE

Ever wanted to learn how to make some classic cocktails? Now seems as good a time as any. While 291 Distillery’s tasting room is temporarily closed, its bartenders are regularly sharing step-by-step videos of how to make delicious drinks. Follow the Colorado Springs-based distillery on Instagram to get your free tutorials. Then, sip and enjoy.— Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

