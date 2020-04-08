Ever wanted to learn how to make some classic cocktails? Now seems as good a time as any. While 291 Distillery’s tasting room is temporarily closed, its bartenders are regularly sharing step-by-step videos of how to make delicious drinks. Follow the Colorado Springs-based distillery on Instagram to get your free tutorials. Then, sip and enjoy.— Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Follow Colorado Springs distillery on Instagram for cocktail classes | Pikes Pick
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
