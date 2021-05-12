Country music group Florida Georgia Line is the latest to appear in concert in the Encore Drive-In Nights series.
The duo, comprised of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, will debut their never-before-seen show June 12 at four locations in Colorado. The concert, which also features rapper Nelly and country singer songwriter Chase Rice, was recorded live for the one night event at drive-ins and outdoor venues around the world.
Tickets are on sale now at Buena Vista's Comanche Drive-In, Fort Collins' Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre, Monte Vista's Star Drive-In and Delta's Tru Vu Drive-In. Go online to encorenights.com/fgl.
Florida Georgia Line's biggest hit, "Cruise," dropped in 2012. Their fifth album, "Life Rolls On," was released in February.
Bon Jovi will perform in the Encore Drive-In Nights series May 22.