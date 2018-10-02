Florida Georgia Line has experienced a lot of surreal moments in the six years since the release of “Cruise,” the duo’s debut single that shattered records and helped upend the country music industry. But summer 2017 stood out, as they headlined three sold-out stadium shows with the Backstreet Boys. Who opened for them.
“It was crazy,” said Brian Kelley, 33, sitting backstage with partner Tyler Hubbard, 31, before a recent concert. He still can’t get over the fan response. “Crazy at the stadium shows to hear them singing ‘I Want It That Way.’ And then they’re singing ‘Cruise.’”
At the end of each show, the two acts combined for a finale with fellow opener Nelly singing “Hot in Herre,” followed by an FGL and BSB collaboration of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “Cruise,” complete with fireworks. It’s unclear whether, as a fledgling duo a few years out of college in 2012, they envisioned one day touring with a ‘90s boy-band supergroup. But a lot of things have turned out differently for Florida Georgia Line than many could have imagined.
FGL easily could have been a one-hit wonder. Yet using the momentum from “Cruise,” one of the more-downloaded country songs ever, they kept going and released 14 songs that went to No. 1. “Simple,” the first single off their upcoming fourth album, is in the Top 5 at country radio and looks primed to hit the top of the chart soon. “Meant to Be,” their summer collaboration with pop star Bebe Rexha, broke the record for the longest No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, just passing the 42-week mark.
They also are laser-focused on the business side. Although some acts claim to ignore the music charts, FGL’s team studies trends (“It’s kind of our obsession,” manager Seth England said) to learn from their competitors’ success. Hubbard and Kelley also are launching an empire, leading to their own publishing company, Tree Vibez Music; a popular bar in downtown Nashville, FGL House; an event space called meet+greet; their own whiskey, Old Camp, which they name-drop in songs; and Kelley and his wife’s clothing line, Tribe Kelley. In December, they’ll start a five-date residency in Las Vegas.
Still, they always want to prove themselves in a genre that loves tradition and is generally wary of change. Nashville accepted long ago that listeners crave the blend of country, rock and pop that FGL pioneered, which resulted in their explosion out of the gate. But the duo well knows that some dislike the direction in which they helped take mainstream country music. A couple of years ago, the industry Vocal Duo of the Year awards started going to Brothers Osborne.
FGL has quieted a few critics, though, with serious songs about appreciating life, such as “Dirt,” “May We All” and “God, Your Mama and Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys.
“People grow over time,” England said. “It’s been six, seven years, which is still a short amount of time. But over a career, you have time to try out all the things you’re interested in.”
It’s rare for a country artist to debut with a smash single, but it’s another thing to start a subgenre. That’s what Florida Georgia Line accomplished with “Cruise,” somewhat inadvertently. With the guidance of Nickelback producer Joey Moi, they tapped into the contemporary sound that was an immediate hit with younger listeners, and they were tagged as the forefathers of “bro country.”
Many songs on contemporary country radio can be traced to FGL’s influence. The sound inspired many up-and-coming singer-songwriters who also yearned to combine country with rock ‘n’ roll.
“They definitely influenced me,” said songwriter Michael Hardy, a co-writer on “Simple” who remembers listening to FGL’s early songs in college. “It was so, so different and so original and something very fresh. ... I think everybody else was like, ‘This is what we need to do, this is the new sound.’”
FGL surprised some listeners this year when it released “Simple,” which boasts a Mumford & Sons instrumental vibe and lyrics wistful for the days before technology. Hubbard and Kelley say they’re not going in a new direction; it’s just an extension of who they are. “Sonically, I think we always kind of go left, we always kind of go right, and then there are some directed straight toward country radio,” Kelley said. “We just want to make records that are fun, that feel good, that mean something.”