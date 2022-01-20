Dirty isn’t something you want associated with a restaurant, so latitude is needed when thinking about The Dirty Byrd. And, while we’re at it, the second word is one of the owners’ last names, not a clever misspelling.
As far as I know, there is nothing unhygienic about this downtown eatery specializing in chicken wings and other (poultry) parts. Nonetheless, the food is messy to eat, as discovered from a recent carryout order. The contents of the containers from The Dirty Byrd were a sloppy jumble, but the flavors endured the travel to my kitchen counter.
It’d be a shame to not order wings since they, and whiskey, are part of the restaurant’s tag line. Traditional bone-in, boneless and cauliflower wings are featured with a variety of vegan and gluten-free sauces and rubs from which to choose for wet or dry wings. These can be ordered in different amounts; the larger the number, the greater opportunity to sample different sauces. (Also, the price per wing decreases as the quantity increases.)
Our order of six ($10.99) practically shimmered with a golden coating of bourbon and aki sauce, a combination of whiskey and teriyaki. The sticky wings were just the right blend of sweet and salty, with plenty of meat on the bones.
Salads, sandwiches, including a few without chicken, and mac and cheese dishes complete the menu. (I didn’t sample any, but duck confit is the other bird, or byrd, here.)
For $2.99, sides such as slaw, mac and cheese, shoestring fries or Brussels sprouts may be substituted for the french fries that come with all sandwiches. Ala carte sides are $4 to $6 each .
The Dirty Byrd ($15) requires large hands capable of grasping this extra-tall sandwich. Unfortunately, the bottom bun didn’t fare well in the journey and was too soggy to even attempt to hold.
This was just as well, since eating it with a fork and knife was an easier way to enjoy the fried chicken breast topped with pimento cheese and a mound of slaw. The house sauce, aka dirty sauce, and chile oil are slathered on the bun. The spiciness bordered on taste bud alarm, so I didn’t mind skipping this part of the sandwich.
The hand-breaded chicken is fried to a dark, bronze color and its tender juiciness is almost lost to the creamy sharp flavor of the pimento cheese. I’m a fan of this Southern classic spread; even though more wasn’t necessary, I’d have easily added extra. The crunchy slaw features finely chopped cabbage, kale, Brussels sprouts, carrots, broccoli and cilantro.
The Philly ($13) comes on a hoagie roll with pieces of grilled chicken, grilled red peppers and onions. Thanks to the gooey melted American and beer cheeses, each bite is worth all the messiness it entails. This roll didn’t travel well either. The serving size of the fries was enough for twice as many diners. So was the side of silky mac and cheese.
We placed our order online; it was being packaged as we arrived 20 minutes later. The food was in recyclable containers with plastic ware and wipes — so we wouldn’t get dirty.
The Dirty Byrd
Description: For wings and whiskey
Location: 24 E. Kiowa St.
Contact: 719-424-4520; thedirtybyrd.org
Prices: $9-$15
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday- Tuesday and Thursday; 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining
Favorite dishes: Chicken wings and Philly sandwich.
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available. Place to-go orders online.