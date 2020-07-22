Get ready to put a twist on your next movie night in Denver.
A floating cinema, complete with "social distancing boats," is coming to the Mile High City on Sept. 2-6. It will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats that hold up to eight people. There will be free popcorn, plus additional snacks and drinks available for purchase.
To allow for social distancing between parties, one group of moviegoers must purchase all of the seats on a boat.
Australian event company Beyond Cinema says the floating cinema will feature a mix of "golden oldies and new releases." The lineup of films is expected to be unveiled when tickets go on sale. The specific location of the cinema in Denver has not been announced.