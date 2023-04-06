Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, a New York-based dance company, is bringing “Fronteras” to the Ent Center on Saturday.

The 70-minute performance will tackle themes of what unites us and the barriers we face, said company founder Carlota Santana. The concept for the show came about during the pandemic.

“The name of the show is ‘Fronteras,’ which means borders,” Santana said. “It is about being locked in within a group of people and how to share things.”

The show will feature an original score by Jose Luis de la Paz and will be performed with a live band made up of guitarists, singers and a percussionist.

“For people who don’t know flamenco, flamenco really has a lot to do with the rhythm and expression,” Santana said.

Flamenco artists José Maldonado and Karen Lugo choreographed the work with eight dancers.

“This is really a one-act piece. There are duets, there are solos, there are musical numbers,” Santana said. “My favorite part is everybody working together, how the team really does group choreography.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

While the piece includes traditional aspects of flamenco, it has modern twists, Santana said. That includes the costumes, which were made by an artist in Madrid.

“This is very different than a lot of my company work. My company work tends to be much more traditional. This has a feeling of stretching the tradition, modern movements,” Santana said. “The costumes are not traditional flamenco costumes. Although the girls have long skirts, they’re very different looking than a traditional flamenco costume.”

Those who have never seen flamenco can expect a high-energy, expressive performance often associated with the traditional Spanish dance, Santana said.

“Watch their faces, what they’re expressing,” Santana said. “Follow the dancers, the give and take of the dancers with their props. Watch how the dancers interact with each other and how they express their emotions.”

The powerful expression of the dance is what drew Santana to it in the first place, she said. Santana founded Flamenco Vivo in 1983.

“I actually was living in New York City at that point and doing a lot of different kinds of dancing, and I was introduced to flamenco,” she said. “It just kind of hit me. I think the most important part of flamenco for me was the emotional expression, and I think most of the dancers feel that it really gives you a vehicle for expressing yourself.”

Santana encourages the audience to interact with the dance, whether that includes applause or a shout of “Ole.”