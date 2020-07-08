The Colorado History Museum has reopened with COVID-19 guidelines and a life tribute to one of the state’s most beloved musicians, “The John Denver Experience.” A true “Rocky Mountain High,” through Aug. 16. 1600 Broadway in Denver, historycolorado.org
A beautiful place to visit and hike: Broadmoor Seven Falls has reopened, following new guidelines, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Parking at Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, to take shuttle (masks required) to the falls. Restaurant is closed but gift shop and Soaring Adventures above the falls and canyon are open. $16, $10 children, $13.25 seniors. tinyurl.com/y9ev4nb4
Here’s a combo: performing and hiking the trails at Fountain Creek Nature Center during theatre hikes with Theatre Across Borders on Saturday. Small groups meet a variety of characters in “Magic of the Marsh” along their 1-mile hike. Ages 5 and up. Next shows: July 18, Bear Creek Nature Center; repeated July 25, Fountain Creek. Every 15 minutes, 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. $15, prepaid registration, elpasocountynaturecenters.com
Have a family Outdoor Summer Fun Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center in Woodland Park. Art activities, food vendors, first responders, fossils and more on the outdoor plaza. Free. Museum is open, too, $10.50, $7.50 kids 4 and older, under 4 free. Check rmdrc.com for schedule and COVID-19 changes.
Parades and activities were hit with COVID-19 cancellations, but there’s a socially distanced drive-along of decorated vehicles planned, a Pridefest Motorcade, from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Chapel Hills Mall, down Academy Boulevard to Platte Avenue, west to Tejon Street, ending at Atomic Cowboy on South Tejon. Register: cospridefest.com/motorcade