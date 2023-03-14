Heavy metal will reverberate through the night skies of downtown Colorado Springs this summer.

That's when Five Finger Death Punch comes to Weidner Field on Aug. 25. Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale Friday. Go online to switchbacksfc.com/schedule.

The Las Vegas band released its debut album, "The Way of the Fist," in 2007, and its ninth, "AfterLife," last year.

With 29 top 10 singles the group matches rock bands Foo Fighters and Shinedown, according to Billboard.com. Fourteen No. 1 singles include "Coming Down," "Lift Me Up," "Battle Born" and "Wash it All Away."

The Five Finger Death Punch show is the second concert announced this month for the stadium that's home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team.

Indie pop group AJR will perform June 24 at the stadium. Singer-songwriters Jeremy Zucker and Em Beihold and indie pop trio Almost Monday will open the show.

