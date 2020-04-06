Easter is less than a week away. So if you're looking for a place that's offering brunch to go or delivery service, here are a few options:
• The Warehouse Restaurant is offering “Easter Meal Kits To-Go,” but orders must be placed by Thursday for pickup Saturday. Choose a protein, priced per person: ham ($25), leg of lamb ($28), prime rib or salmon ($32). Then select three sides, a salad and a dessert. All meals include Italian Easter bread — brioche-style bread with colored eggs. Call 475-8880. Visit tinyurl.com/tahgh8t for complete menu selections.
• View House offers a meal of Black Forest ham, green beans, butternut squash, sweet kale citrus salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh vegetable blend, focaccia bread and dessert bites for $80. The meal feeds four. Add a bottle of wine for $10. There are also smaller family-style options for $45 that also feed four. Call 394-4137. Visit viewhouse.com/colorado-springs/eats.
• Bonefish Grill offers Easter Dinner Family Bundles on Saturday and Sunday that feed up to five for $49.90. They include wood-grilled mahi and jumbo shrimp with citrus aioli, a choice of house or Caesar salad, with family-style sides including bacon mac and cheese, seasonal veggies, fresh bread with pesto, and a dessert duo of classic cheesecake slices and cookies. Add a bottle of wine starting at $15 (carryout only). Call 598-0826 or visit bonefishgrill.com.
• The Margarita at PineCreek offers brunch on Saturday for $12.50. Meal includes either signature egg puff, honey wheat French toast or smoked salmon cake salad along with fresh fruit and coffee cake. Add a cup of pork green chili ($3) or biscuit and gravy ($5). Mimosa, bloody mary, margarita ($8) and orange juice ($4) also available. Call 598-8667 or visit tinyurl.com/wnbyzy8.
• Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine offers a roasted Pueblo chile egg bake for $15 (6 to 8 servings). Add diced bacon for $2 and one dozen morning glory carrot muffins for $15. Family meals for $35 (6 to 8 servings) include a choice of mascarpone lasagna, large green salad with balsamic vinaigrette and loaf of garlic bread, or sour cream and cheese enchiladas, saffron and refried beans. Order before Saturday at susanna@susannascomfortcuisine.com.