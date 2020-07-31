The big screen is back.
Cinemark Tinseltown is showing movies again, marking the first theater in Colorado Springs to reopen since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tinseltown location on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard is one of about a dozen Cinemark theaters reopening with "Comeback Classics," a lineup of old and iconic films such as "Mean Girls," "Jurassic Park" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for kids and seniors. The theater also is offering special deals on concessions.
As part of safety requirements, attendees are required to wear face masks.
Movie fans also have the option to host a private watch party at the theater for up to 20 guests. For more info and showtimes, visit cinemark.com.