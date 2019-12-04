‘Small Works Show’
When: Opening reception 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, runs through Jan. 3
Where: The Modbo and S.P.Q.R. Art Space, 17B and 17C E. Bijou St.
Price: Free; 633-4240, themodbo.com
This is always a fun show and an ideal way to buy original art for a friend or to start your own collection. With more than 500 pieces by 150 community members, something will catch your eye. All works are smaller than 18 inches, and instead of having to wait for the exhibit to end to take home your piece, you can see a work, fall in love, buy it and have it on your wall that day.
First Friday Artwalk
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Old Colorado City, along West Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets
Price: Free; info@shopoldcoloradocity.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com
Wander through galleries and studios along this stretch of West Colorado Avenue. New exhibits pop up every month and opening receptions are good places to potentially meet artists. If you need refueling, there are plenty of restaurants and taverns to pop into for a drink or a snack.
Colorado College Arts & Crafts Sale
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado College
Price: Free; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/newsevents/calendar
If you have a gift list, check it twice here, at the popular annual Colorado College show.
A variety of works will be on display by more than 80 artists, including students, will be available, including clay, fiber, metals, glass, wood, photos, painting, sculpture and jewelry.
First Friday Downtown
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Galleries, retailers and nonprofits throughout downtown
Price: Free; 886-0088, downtowncs.com/event/firstfriday
Each month features new exhibits, live music and special events at dozens of galleries. Rub elbows with artists, art lovers and all sorts of creative folks.
The Second Floor Studios Holiday Show
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 14
Where: The Second Floor Studios, 2418 W. Colorado Ave.
Price: Free; 896-6568
Located above Michael Garman Gallery in Old Colorado City, The Second Floor Studios is home to 20 artists who have private studio spaces. They’ll have works for sale during First Friday Artwalk.
‘Beauty and the Beast,’ works by Liese Chavez
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, runs through Dec. 31
Where: Chavez Gallery, 2524 1/2 W. Colorado Ave.
Price: Free; 963-6925, chavezartgallery.com
New work by artists Liese and Kris Chavez will be up throughout December. Here’s your chance to meet the artists and ask what inspired their whimsical pieces.
Holiday Gala at Hunter-Wolff Gallery
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Hunter-Wolff Gallery, 2510 W. Colorado Ave.
Price: Free; 520-9494, hunterwolffgallery.com
The gallery’s 40 artists will bring their holiday game to the gallery for First Friday Artwalk. Stop by and find something original for your favorite art lover.
Manitou Community Holiday Market
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday
Where: Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave.
Price: Free; 464-2591, sunwellness.net
Manitou Springs will throw a holiday party with crafted goods for purchase.
New works by Audrey Gray and Eraina Adamson
When: Opening reception 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, runs through Dec. 26
Where: Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.
Price: Free; 464-5880, abigailkreusergallery.com
Kreuser Gallery will feature two new exhibits this month, beginning with an opening reception for First Friday Downtown. Audrey Gray’s paintings in “Letting the Earth Speak” are created with natural materials, such as earth and mica. In “Emergence,” Valerie Lloyd’s paintings of flowers were created during the past year of her life, one she calls particularly difficult.
‘Small Goods,’ works by Laura Reilly
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522 W. Colorado Ave.
Price: Free; 650-1427, laurareilly.com
Longtime artist Laura Reilly has a holiday gift for fans. Stop by her studio for small, impressionistic framed paintings from her holiday collection. 2020 wall calendars will also be available.
Also opening
• Holiday Open Studio at New Earth Beads Glass Studio, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 628 N. Sheridan Ave., free; 510-5096, newearthbeads.com
• Holiday Art Market and Group Art Show Extravaganza, 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Pikes Perk, 14 S. Tejon St., free; 635-1600, theperkdowntown.com
• Artist Night, open mic, open gallery, open screen, and open floor monthly evening of conversation, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., free; josh.artistnight@gmail.com
• Holiday Market, by Colorado Farm and Art Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, free; cofam.wpengine.com
• Holiday Craft Festival, by Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, 33 N. Institute St., free; 220-0375, csdb.org
• Holiday Art Show and Sale, by Pikes Peak Artist Collective, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Artist Collective, 2708 C W. Colorado Ave., free; 875-5200, pikespeakartist.com
• “Lines and Patterns,” works by Deb Prewitt, Cass Mullane, Carol Therrien, Linda Logan and Linda Close, opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, runs through Dec. 24, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., free; 520-1899, cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday
More exhibits
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette