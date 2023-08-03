When two middle-aged male divorcees become roommates, conflict is unavoidable. Felix and Oscar are no different, but a new inevitability presents itself during their time together: friendship.

First United Methodist Church’s theater company, First Company, will put on six shows of Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” beginning Friday. The play was written in 1965 and was one of Simon’s many plays that dominated Broadway. “The Odd Couple” was adapted into a film in 1968 and then a sitcom in 1970.

“He got the idea for the play because his brother had recently gotten divorced and Simon’s agent had also gotten a divorce,” Ray Brown, director of First Company’s production, said. “They all knew each other, and the two divorced men moved in together. Neil Simon saw that and said, ‘Hey, there’s a play here.’”

“The Odd Couple” chronicles the relationship between the two divorced men with opposite personalities. Felix is a perfectionist, Type-A news reporter who has been kicked out by his wife, and Oscar is a sportswriter who has been living the bachelor high-life since his wife and kids left him.

“The whole play is about these two guys who end up living with each other, the friends around them and how they grow ... especially Oscar, who is kind of a slob,” Brown said. “So you’ve got this fastidious guy, Felix, and then Oscar who is a slobby, heavy drinker. It’s about two divergent people who come together, and it’s really funny to watch them try to work together.”

Brown has a long history in theater, ranging from on stage acting pursuits to behind-the-scenes work. After graduating from Colorado Christian University with a degree in theater and an emphasis in directing, Brown studied at the Denver Center Theatre Company (now known as The Denver Center for the Performing Arts). Brown then got married and started a family, keeping theater as a side project until a few years ago when he began directing plays for local homeschooling programs and other schools.

“Last summer, I directed 'Matilda' for Elevate Productions,” Brown said. “We had a big success and had a lot of fun working with a ton of kids. It was a really kid-heavy cast. We had over 50 performers on stage — adults, parents and kids.”

After being contacted by Marty Fennewald, First Company’s creative director, Brown began his directorial work with the script of “The Odd Couple.” Ultimately, Brown hopes the broad and evergreen themes of camaraderie and hope resonate with audiences.

“‘The Odd Couple’ is about friendship and personal growth,” Brown said. “Here you’ve got these grown men from diverse backgrounds and industries in the show, and there’s about six total characters. But they’re all very close-knit friends, and even adult males care about their friends.”

First Company will put on “The Odd Couple” over two weekends: Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Aug. 13 and Friday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 20. Tickets are generally $18, but there are discounts available for students, active military and seniors. The play is intended for those 13 years and older.